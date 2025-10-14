Aurora Solar’s HelioScope Recognized by Sunstone Credit as First Bankable, Web-Native Platform for Commercial Solar Design

Aurora Solar, the leading global platform for solar sales and design, today announced renewed recognition of HelioScope as the first web-native bankable solar design platform. For years, financial institutions, including Sunstone Credit, a commercial lending platform that helps businesses switch to distributed energy, have trusted HelioScope's production estimates in their underwriting processes:



"We love when solar installers use HelioScope to estimate the production of a system," said Duncan Hinkle, Chief Commercial Officer at Sunstone Credit. "If we know HelioScope generated the production estimate and optimized the system size, we'll basically accept the output in our analysis of the system's performance — no questions asked."Solar installer Solar Gain added, "HelioScope gives us confidence in our design accuracy without the hours of engineering work other solutions require," said Robert Neifert, Director of Business Development, Solar Gain. "Working with lenders like Sunstone that trust HelioScope's production estimates makes the financing approval process smoother and faster."Commercial solar business owner Hector M. Burruel of Chucho Produce agrees: "Working with Solar Gain and Sunstone Credit was a seamless experience from start to finish. Everyone was transparent, responsive, and genuinely invested in helping us make the switch to solar. We're thrilled about the clean energy our system is generating, and even more excited about the long-term savings on our utility bills. It feels great to be making a smart financial decision that's also good for the planet."HelioScope combines accuracy with speed and ease of use, empowering developers and installers to design solar projects in record time without compromising quality. Its proven track record of bankable production accuracy sets HelioScope apart as the industry's most trusted design tool, providing both customers and lenders with the confidence needed to accelerate the adoption of commercial solar.Installers who choose HelioScope cut preliminary design time from 2 hours to 20 minutes, empowering solar professionals to create 20 percent more proposals per year with the same headcount.The Market Demands Bankability"In today's commercial solar market, access to capital can make or break a project," said Chris Collins, CEO of Ohm Analytics. "With financing playing such a critical role in scaling commercial and industrial solar, lenders need confidence that production estimates are accurate and defensible. Bankable production estimates are the key that unlocks access to capital for developers and customers alike. Our latest forecast calls for continued C&I market growth despite policy headwinds and bankable production estimates can help developers take advantage of this demand."With HelioScope's unmatched combination of accuracy, speed, and long-standing bankability, Aurora Solar is helping developers, installers, and financiers design and sell C&I solar projects faster and easier. See here to learn more about how HelioScope can support your next project.About Aurora SolarAurora Solar is creating a future of solar for all. The company is putting the power of data and technology into the hands of every solar professional to make solar adoption simple and predictable. The cloud-based platform uses data, automation, and AI to streamline workflows and help solar businesses grow faster. More than 7,000 of the industry's top organizations rely on Aurora Solar and over 20 million solar projects have been designed with the platform globally. The San Francisco-based company was: ranked on Inc's 2024 Fast 5000, TIME's 2025 Top U.S. GreenTech Companies and the 2025 Top World Greentech Companies 2025; listed on the 2024 Deloitte Fast 500; named to Solar Power World's 2024 Top Solar Software & Monitoring Products; and, the only climate tech business named to the 2022 Forbes AI 50. For more information, visit www.aurorasolar.com.