Clou Showcases Desert-Ready Energy Storage Solution at Solar & Storage Live KSA

At Solar & Storage Live KSA 2025, held from October 12 to 14, 2025, in Riyadh, Clou Energy Storage showcased its latest innovations for large-scale utility, commercial, and industrial energy storage applications. Highlighting the Aqua C3.0 Pro liquid-cooled energy storage system and AC-side solutions tailored for challenging desert climates in the Middle East and Africa, this demonstration underscores the company's ability to align cutting-edge technologies with specific regional market demands, reinforcing its leadership in the energy storage sector.



Under Saudi Vision 2030, the country aims to source over 50% of its energy from renewables by 2030. To support this transition, Saudi Arabia is actively introducing advanced energy storage technologies to address key challenges in renewable power systems—enhancing the stability of electricity output, improving grid flexibility, and boosting overall energy efficiency. Clou showcased its customized Aqua C3.0 Pro liquid-cooled energy storage system and AC-side solutions at the exhibition, providing high-performance energy storage solutions for demanding harsh desert environments.The Aqua C3.0 Pro features a 600Ah+ ultra-large capacity cell and a single-cabinet capacity of 6.88MWh. It achieves a significant leap in system efficiency, safety, and O&M convenience, reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) by 10.63%. The system also achieves high adaptability to harsh high-temperature desert conditions in the Middle East and Africa through three core technologies: advanced thermal management, AC side adaptation, and customized sand and dust protection.In terms of thermal management technology, leveraging a synergy between advanced insulated structural design and high-power liquid cooled unit, the system effectively counters thermal derating at 55°C ambient temperatures, enabling stable output under peak thermal stress.To enhance AC side adaptability and overcome transformer/PCS derating challenges in extreme heat, the solution employs a high-capacity MV Skid, enabling continuous full-power output at 55°C - effectively meeting BESS operational demands. Further addressing regional climate variations, the system features an adaptive design that ensures reliable performance across diverse operating environments.In response to sand and dust invasion, the customized Aqua C3.0 Pro improves the system's operational reliability in harsh environments significantly through sealed design for core components and customized sand and dust protection.In addition to new product release, CLOU also displayed its advanced product matrix, including the Aqua-C2.5 liquid-cooled system, Aqua-E233 C&I energy storage system, and CLOU EMS, covering core scenarios from the grid side to the C&I side.Clou has nearly 30 years of profound experience in electricity. For complex application environments, Clou has implemented a number of benchmark projects worldwide, including the Atacama Desert large-scale energy storage project in Chile that addresses high temperature and sandstorm challenges, and the large-scale coastal energy storage project in the salty and high-humidity environment in Haifeng, Guangdong, China. Leveraging deep insights into global power requirements and environmental nuances across regions, Clou continues driving energy transition through tailored solutions—securing a global leadership position in the energy storage sector.