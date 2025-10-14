Natural Power appoints Gordon Burrows as Head of ControlCentre

Gordon, who joined on 1st October 2025, brings more than two decades of experience in power systems operations, planning and control. A Chartered Engineer, member of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), and former Chair of IET Scotland, Gordon has held senior operational leadership roles at SP Energy Networks, and latterly Northern Powergrid where he recently led the 24/7 control centre in Yorkshire.



More Headlines Articles

Matthew Kelly, Head of Operations & Asset Management at Natural Power, said: "We're delighted to welcome Gordon to Natural Power. He brings a wealth of operational leadership experience, with a proven track record of managing control centres, driving innovation and leading high-performing teams. This appointment comes at a pivotal time as the ControlCentre scales up to support the UK's renewable energy targets, navigate grid reforms, and deliver enhanced services to our clients."Gordon will now take on full oversight of Natural Power's ControlCentre supporting operational and commercial areas and providing strategic direction to guide the facility and its team through the next phase of growth.His remit will include preparing for the many grid reforms ahead, overseeing the introduction of new software platforms, and supporting the operations team in meeting the increasing demands of the UK's clean energy transition.Gordon Burrows, Head of ControlCentre, added: "The ControlCentre is a key operational asset not just for Natural Power, but for the wider UK renewables sector — providing 24/7 oversight of some of the country's most critical clean energy infrastructure. The recent expansion of the facility marks an exciting new phase of growth, increasing both capacity and capability to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving grid and requirements for energy security. This presents an exceptional opportunity and I'm excited to join the team here — with its deep technical expertise, commitment to innovation, and collaborative culture creating the ideal environment to help shape the next generation of control and operational excellence in renewable energy."Natural Power's ControlCentre, based at its global headquarters in Castle Douglas, Dumfries & Galloway, manages 11.5 GW of renewable assets across the UK, including more than a third of the UK's onshore wind, 4.1 GW of offshore and OFTO projects, and 20% of the UK's battery storage capacity. The facility employs 29 people, with further growth planned during the years ahead.