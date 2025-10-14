TOP PERFORMING PV MODULES I PV CELLS COMING SOON

Boviet Solar's Greenville, North Carolina 3.0-GW PV module factory (Phase I) began production in April 2025, manufacturing our top-performing Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial modules, and is already supplying premium PV modules to our utility-scale, commercial, industrial, community-solar, and residential customers nationwide.



Our new 3.0-GW PV cell factory (Phase II) in Greenville, construction started January 2025, will produce advanced-technology N-type PV cells and is expected to begin mass production in the second half of 2026.Together, these facilities form a fully integrated U.S. manufacturing hub, producing both advanced solar cells and premium solar modules domestically, strengthening America's solar supply chain and delivering high-performance, Made-in-USA products. At full scale, Greenville provides 3.0 GW of U.S.-made modules online today, with an additional 3.0 GW of U.S. cell capacity coming online in 2026 to support pipeline depth and schedule confidence. The platform centers on advanced N-type technology for higher energy yield and long-term reliability, packaged in dual-glass, bifacial architectures engineered for U.S. conditions, from hail and high humidity to desert heat and coastal salt mist. The portfolio is tuned to every segment: 700W-class utility modules that lower LCOE and BOS; lightweight/transparent-backsheet C&I options for load-limited rooftops; all-black, high-efficiency residential modules for premium aesthetics; and durable, low-O&M community-solar configurations designed for long service life.Boviet Solar—reliable, long-term, trusted solar energy industry partner for your project's success and peace of mind.