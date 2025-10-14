TOYO's Houston Solar Module Facility Commences Commercial Operations with Secured Customer Demands

TOYO Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: TOYO) (OTC: TOYWF), ("TOYO" or the "Company"), a solar solution company, today announced that its new solar module manufacturing facility in the Houston metropolitan area (the "Houston Facility") has received its Certificate of Occupancy issued by the City of Houston on 13 October 2025. This milestone marks TOYO's commencement of full commercial operations at the Houston Facility, reinforcing TOYO's commitment to expanding its U.S.-based manufacturing footprint.



The Houston Facility is designed to produce up to 1 GW of high-efficiency solar modules annually. During the trial production phase, the Company has received strong demand from its U.S. clients for the modules manufactured at the Houston Facility. As operations scale, TOYO anticipates robust demand from utility-scale developers seeking reliable and domestically manufactured modules that qualify for favorable tax incentives."This certification is a major step forward in our 'made-in-USA-for-the-USA' strategy," said Junsei Ryu, Chairman and CEO of TOYO. "We're proud to bring high-quality solar module production to Texas and to support our partners with dependable U.S.-based supply. The strong momentum in customer orders reflects our partners' trust in TOYO's technology, execution and long-term commitment to the U.S. market."The Houston Facility is expected to qualify for tax incentives under Section 45X of the Internal Revenue Code, providing up to $0.07 per watt in production credits through 2030. This strengthens TOYO's cost competitiveness while supporting broader goals for domestic energy manufacturing.About TOYO Co., Ltd.TOYO is a solar solutions company committed to becoming a full-service solar solutions provider in the global market, integrating upstream production of wafers and silicon, midstream production of solar cells, downstream production of photovoltaic modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain. TOYO is well-positioned to produce high-quality solar cells at a competitive scale and cost.