GreenLancer Calls for Experienced Solar Installers to Join National Network

As waves of solar company closures leave countless installations incomplete or orphaned, GreenLancer is stepping up. Homeowners and financiers across the country are turning to the company to finish installations and handle solar system repairs nationwide.



To meet this demand, GreenLancer is urgently expanding its solar installer network in 2025, particularly in critical markets, including Arkansas, Delaware, Iowa, Kentucky, Indiana, Maine, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Washington, and Wyoming.Network members complete unfinished installations and perform solar repairs with support from GreenLancer's U.S.-based team, ensuring projects run smoothly and customers regain reliable energy production."Many solar companies overlook how profitable repair and remediation work can be," explains Patrick McCabe, president and co-founder of GreenLancer. "By joining the GreenLancer network, contractors can tap into on-demand projects that keep their crews busy while helping homeowners restore their systems. It's a win for the installer and for the solar industry as a whole."The Challenge: Incomplete Installations and Unsupported Solar SystemsIn recent years, a surge in installer bankruptcies has left homeowners with inactive or underperforming solar systems, disrupting energy savings and undermining industry confidence. At the same time, financiers are grappling with a growing backlog of incomplete solar projects.GreenLancer's ResponseThrough the GreenLancer network, installers are stepping in to complete unfinished projects and perform critical repairs. This optimizes energy production for homeowners, safeguards financial investments, and strengthens trust in solar power nationwide. For contractors, the network also creates a new revenue stream by providing on-demand repair and remediation work.Opportunity for Solar Installers & Licensed ElectriciansQualified electricians with solar experience and professional solar contractors have a new way to get on-demand work, without needing to invest heavily in sales or marketing. GreenLancer handles lead generation, coordination, and payment logistics, allowing professionals to focus on execution."Solar installers don't need to chase leads or worry about managing payments—GreenLancer handles that," explains Patrick McCabe, president and co-founder of GreenLancer. "This lets contractors focus on the work itself and create new income streams with very little overhead."About GreenLancerFounded in 2013, GreenLancer has supported over 200,000 solar energy projects across the U.S. as a trusted platform for design, permitting, and engineering services. With its expanding installer network and U.S.-based team, GreenLancer also helps bring stalled projects back on track and ensures solar systems keep performing long-term.Joining the GreenLancer Field Service NetworkExperienced installers are encouraged to apply to the GreenLancer network and help restore solar systems to full functionality. They can use the submission form at the bottom of this field service partner webpage.