RatedPower unveils 3D Energy

RatedPower, a part of Enverus, the most trusted energy-dedicated SaaS company that leverages generative AI across its solutions, is unveiling 3D Energy, the company's most advanced solar PV performance simulation tool yet.



"Ray-tracing tech boosts PV yield accuracy and reliability in complex terrain." -Nacho Alvarez, Senior Product Manager, RatedPowerDesigned for developers, EPCs, engineering firms, technical advisors and bankers, 3D Energy delivers unparalleled accuracy and insight through cutting-edge ray-tracing technology and validation with real-world data. Users now have access to granular energy results for their PV plants by replacing simplified energy calculations with detailed, more representative 3D Energy analysis.The engineering team at Alten Energías Renovables has already backed the product noting, "The new 3D energy tool from RatedPower is a disruptive energy model in the industry as it may step up the yield calculation precision. Moving to more and more complex lands, makes yield calculation more difficult and less accurate due to slopes. RatedPower has studied this problem in detail and has proposed a way of making a more realistic simulation. This way, differences between financial model predictions and real production may be closer."The 3D Energy tool has been developed using advanced ray-tracing technology with module-by-module analysis validated using data from real companies. It saves time and reduces cost by using one tool to create PV designs and run 3D Energy results in only one click - no need for the use of external tools."The rise of bifacial modules and limited availability of ideal terrain for solar PV plants have revealed limitations of traditional energy modeling tools," said Nacho Alvarez, senior product manager at RatedPower. "To address these challenges, we developed a 3D Energy model for accurately predicting the yield of PV plants thanks to an improved shading analysis based on Ray-Tracing technology. The calculation model has been validated against real world PV plant performance, boosting the reliability and accuracy of the results. Together with our Layout Editor tool, 3D Energy allows users to refine their designs based on precise energy results, identify underperforming areas caused by shading or terrain, and optimize the overall layout of the plant."With this advanced technology users have access to:• Enhanced project design: Identify and improve underperforming areas due to shading and slopes directly within the platform.• Detailed electrical modeling: The only tool offering model-by-model production calculations with this level of electrical detail.• Optimized variable integration: Automatically factors in terrain-aware backtracking, topography, bifaciality, mounting geometry, edge effects, and mutual shading.Get reliable parcel-level land data in early-stage site prospecting in minutes• Comprehensive reporting: Export results in PDF, CSV, AutoCAD, GLTF, and PVcollada formats, with full methodology documentation.• All-in-one cloud-based solution: Design PV and BESS systems, run 3D simulations, achieve detailed layout editing and manage documentation—all in a single collaborative environment.• Streamlined PV design workflow: Eliminate the need for multiple tools and improve team collaboration with integrated layout editing and shading analysis.With 3D Energy you will improve shading assessment, deliver more precise irradiance calculations, identify underperforming areas, and get access to comprehensive financial outputs to strengthen third-party financing opportunities, all in one place.About EnverusEnverus is the energy industry's most trusted source for decision intelligence and operational efficiencies. With petabytes of proprietary data, deep domain expertise, and AI-native technology, Enverus empowers customers to invest smarter, operate more efficiently, and scale faster — across upstream, midstream, minerals, power, and renewables — all while navigating the most complex energy market in history. Learn more at www.enverus.com.About RatedPowerRatedPower, a part of Enverus, helps companies discover the smartest ways to design and engineer utility-scale solar PV plants and maximize their potential through their software to automate and optimize the study, analysis, design and engineering of photovoltaic plants and their electrical infrastructure in all its stages. RatedPower has helped design more than 55 TW in more than 160 countries. Bringing value to developers, IPPs, contractors, investors and manufacturers, helping them make better decisions, democratizing engineering knowledge and boosting the deployment of solar plants worldwide. Learn more at RatedPower.com.