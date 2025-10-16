EcoRecycle by Qcells and Greentech Renewables to Partner on Solar Panel Recycling

TAMPA, FL.- Qcells, the largest solar manufacturer of its kind in the U.S. and a leader in clean energy solutions, today announced a strategic partnership between its new solar recycling division, EcoRecycle by Qcells, and Greentech Renewables, a national leader in solar equipment distribution. This joint initiative establishes a key community collection hub at Greentech's Tampa and Palmetto, Florida locations, marking the launch of a long-term effort to build a nationwide solar panel recycling infrastructure.



More Headlines Articles

These sites will serve as the first of many public-facing locations designed to accept decommissioned or damaged solar panels from both industry professionals and residential owners. By offering a convenient drop-off point for end-of-life (EOL) materials, the hub creates a vital local solution to one of the clean energy sector's fastest-growing sustainability challenges: landfill diversion of aging solar panels.The partnership is designed not only to solve local waste challenges but also to scale nationally. The hubs will serve as a prototype for similar collection sites across Florida, the broader Southeast, and eventually the country, as EcoRecycle continues to expand its recycling facilities and builds out its partner network. With an estimated 500,000 panels to be recycled annually at its flagship facility in White, Georgia, Qcells is positioning EcoRecycle as the logistical and operational backbone of a national circular platform for the solar industry.This collaboration lays the foundation for a fully circular economy model in U.S. to ensure critical solar panel components can be reused to build the next generation of solar technology. Using proprietary high-purity separation technology, EcoRecycle will recover valuable materials such as glass, aluminum, copper, and silver, which will then be reintegrated into Qcells' U.S.-based solar manufacturing operations. This closed-loop process significantly reduces carbon emissions, strengthens domestic supply chains, and helps decreasing reliance on imported materials."Effectively managing solar panel waste is essential to the health of the clean energy transition. Through this collaboration, we are offering customers and communities a no-landfill, truly circular solution that supports their sustainability goals while driving progress for the entire industry," said Kelly Weger, Senior Director of Sustainability at Qcells."With solar distribution centers strategically located across Florida, Greentech Renewables is making it easier for customers of all sizes to participate in this recycling initiative and advance the circular solar economy," said Hunter David, at Greentech Renewables. "We take pride in supporting solar panel recycling and repurposing valuable components to power the next generation of solar innovation."Together, Qcells and Greentech Renewables are demonstrating what leadership in solar sustainability looks like—aligning the forces of manufacturing and distribution to close the loop on solar and storage waste. This partnership represents a blueprint for how industry can come together to support domestic manufacturing while building value and resilience into America's carbon free energy future.###About QcellsQcells is one of the world's leading clean energy companies, recognized for its established reputation as a manufacturer of high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules, portfolio of intelligent storage systems, and growing international pipeline of large-scale renewable energy projects. Qcells also provides renewable electricity retail services and packages to end customers across the world. The company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, and South Korea. Qcells offers Completely Clean Energy through the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, storage solutions, renewable electricity contracting and large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Qcells provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: https://qcells.com/us.About EcoRecycle by QcellsEcoRecycle by Qcells is a leader in solar sustainability, dedicated to recycling and repurposing valuable materials like aluminum, glass, silver (Ag) and copper (Cu). By driving a circular economy and reducing waste, EcoRecycle by Qcells is shaping a cleaner, more sustainable future for solar energy. For more information, visit: https://ecorecyclebyqcells.com/.About Greentech RenewablesGreentech Renewables is a trusted full-service solar equipment distributor in the United States. With a national network and deep expertise in solar technology, Greentech empowers contractors and project developers with the tools and support needed to deploy clean energy systems efficiently and responsibly.