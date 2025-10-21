Renewable America Completes Dos Palos Solar Project for Low-Income Communities

Renewable America held an onsite ribbon-cutting on Oct. 17, 2025 for the completion of the Dos Palos Clean Power (DOSP) project, a 4.29 MWdc solar installation. Renewable America developed and constructed this project in partnership with its capital partner, Radial Power, to deliver clean, reliable power to low-income communities in California's Central Valley. The project will provide enough energy to power approximately 1,200 homes annually, while offsetting 74,000 tons of CO₂ emissions over its lifetime.



Located in Dos Palos, California, the project contributes to the state's clean energy transition while ensuring that the benefits of solar are shared with the communities that need them most. Dos Palos is part of Peninsula Clean Energy's Green Access Program, which provides income-qualified customers in San Mateo County and the City of Los Banos with a 20 percent reduction to their electric bills. As a Qualified Low-Income Economic Benefit Project, Dos Palos secured an additional 20% Investment Tax Credit (ITC) from the federal Low-Income Communities Bonus Credit Program.In addition, the Dos Palos site lies within a region designated as a Disadvantaged Community (DAC) by the California Environmental Protection Agency (CalEPA). The designation applies to communities within the top 25 percent of census tracts identified by CalEnviroScreen statewide. The project site specifically falls within a 92% disadvantaged community census tract, meaning it ranks among the most burdened 8% of census tracts statewide based on a combination of socioeconomic and environmental factors."This additional solar power has the dual advantage of providing emission-free power to our grid and saving millions of dollars in electricity costs for some of our most disadvantaged customers," says Peninsula Clean Energy CEO Shawn Marshall. "And combined with our newly installed on-site solar at the Los Banos Wastewater Treatment Plant, we are now increasingly supplying these customers with clean power right here in their home county."The project's positive local impact began with Renewable America removing an abandoned, fire-damaged house from the site at the company's own expense. Mindful of local environmental and agricultural needs, the team optimized land use with a site design that ensured maximum energy yield on the smallest viable footprint.Out of a 39-acre plot, the final project used only 11.5 acres - allowing the other two-thirds to be used for agriculture. Renewable America also worked with the California Farmland Trust to establish a conservation easement on equivalent acreage elsewhere in the state."Positive economic and environmental impacts for local communities are core components of Renewable America's mission," said Ardeshir Arian, President & CEO of Renewable America. "Community solar projects like Dos Palos help California meet its renewable energy goals while bringing affordable energy and other benefits to low-income families in disadvantaged areas."Project construction was supported by workers from a local union labor hall, particularly individuals enrolled in apprenticeship training programs—an approach that reinforces long-term workforce development in the region.The long-term owner of the facility is Radial Power, an American distributed energy investment company, highlighting the strong partnership that makes projects like this possible. This project exemplifies Renewable America's model of combining clean energy generation with economic, environmental, and social benefits deeply rooted in the communities it serves.For more information, please visit https://renewam.com.About Renewable AmericaRenewable America is a leading provider of distributed energy resources, serving communities with small utility-scale, locally generated solar plus storage facilities and community microgrids that work in conjunction with the distribution grid. With over 15 years of experience in development, engineering, procurement and construction throughout Europe and North America, Renewable America creates resilience within communities by delivering local power to local load. The company's end-to-end development process maximizes quality and efficiency, while minimizing lasting environmental impact on site. Based in Santa Clara, Renewable America has over 320 megawatts MW of solar and 680 MWh of energy storage projects under development throughout California. Learn more at https://renewam.com.