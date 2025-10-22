Eos Energy to Relocate Headquarters to Pittsburgh and Expand PA-Based Battery Manufacturing Operations in Allegheny County with $353 Million Investment

Pittsburgh, PA - Eos Energy Enterprises (Eos) — the country's leading innovator in the design, sourcing, and manufacturing of American-made zinc-based battery energy storage systems - is investing $352.9 million to relocate its headquarters to Pennsylvania from New Jersey, expand its existing manufacturing operation in Allegheny County, and create and retain 1,000 total jobs. The Commonwealth is investing $22 million into the project, which is creating at least 735 new jobs and retaining 265 current positions.



Eos currently leases two facilities in Turtle Creek, where an initial phase of the project began in 2024 with the installation of a new state-of-the-art automated production line. As part of this expansion, the company will lease an existing 432,000-square-foot facility in Marshall Township in northern Allegheny County where additional production lines are planned for deployment.Eos will also relocate its corporate headquarters from New Jersey to a 40,000-square-foot office space at Nova Place, located in Pittsburgh's North Shore neighborhood in the latter half of 2026. This relocation will support Eos's proprietary battery management system, software, controls, and analytics platform, DawnOS™, as well as its corporate operations. In alignment with its expanding software and engineering focus, Eos will strengthen its partnership with local universities, notably Carnegie Mellon University, to cultivate a highly skilled workforce proficient in robotics, artificial intelligence, computer science, and engineering."The demand for energy is going up — and my Administration is capitalizing on Pennsylvania's strengths as a national energy leader and net energy exporter to attract leading energy manufacturers like Eos Energy to the Commonwealth," said Governor Shapiro. "We're doubling down on our efforts to aggressively compete for — and win — major projects like this one by cutting red tape, building out our skilled workforce, and investing in the next generation of energy technology. I'm proud that Pennsylvania will be home to Eos' new global headquarters — and my Administration will continue to work to cut energy costs, create good-paying jobs, and position the Commonwealth to continue to be a national energy leader for decades to come."Founded in 2008, Eos develops and manufactures American-made aqueous zinc batteries (Znyth™), currently targeting the utility, industrial and commercial sector for power storage. Designed for a decentralized, democratized, and decarbonized energy system, Eos solutions are helping to support sustainable clean energy systems and resilient power grids, while supporting American supply chains through their 91 percent domestic content."Eos Energy's decision to expand its manufacturing operations in Allegheny County is a powerful testament to the value proposition this region offers at the nexus of energy, manufacturing, and innovation," said Stefani Pashman, CEO of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development."Eos' move will not only strengthen our region's position as a hub for advanced energy storage, but it will also attract new suppliers, partners, and innovators to the Pittsburgh region. We're especially proud that this growth comes with a continued commitment to the company's partnerships with local universities and the United Steelworkers — ensuring that good, family-sustaining jobs remain at the center of this story. This expansion underscores what's possible when business, labor, and community work together to build a more resilient and competitive regional economy," continued Pashman.The news adds to the growing momentum of energy and infrastructure investment in the area. Liberty Energy, a leading energy services provider, unveiled plans to build a cutting-edge power generation facility in the Pittsburgh region. This follows news of a $10 billion redevelopment project to transform a former coal-fired power plant into the nation's largest natural gas-powered AI data center.In addition, Governor Shapiro's office recently announced several major investments aimed at boosting advanced manufacturing and clean energy in the region. Mitsubishi Electric Power Products is receiving more than $6.7 million in state support toward a $92.7 million manufacturing and testing facility, while Mainspring Energy will receive $8.6 million to help fund a 300,000-square-foot clean-tech manufacturing plant.