Hornet Solar Launches Sheep Grazing, Expanding Agrivoltaics in Texas

Dallas, TX, October 24, 2025 - Hornet Solar, one of the largest solar projects in the U.S., has introduced more than 2,000 sheep to its 3,900-acre site in Swisher County, marking one of the nation's most prominent examples of agrivoltaics, where energy production and agriculture operate side by side.



"It's exciting to see Hornet Solar take this next step," said Lander Karath, Director of Community Affairs at Vesper Energy. "By integrating sheep grazing into site management, we're putting the land to good use in multiple ways and demonstrating long-term value for the local area."Since the 600 MW project began operations in April, 2,275 ewes and 244 lambs now roam the site daily, helping to manage vegetation across the property. This fall marks lambing season, with rams recently introduced to the site to continue herd growth. The flock is protected by 11 guardian dogs, including Great Pyrenees, Anatolian Shepherds, and Akbash breeds, each trained to safeguard the herd.Developed, owned, and operated by Vesper Energy, Hornet Solar uses bifacial photovoltaic modules on a single-axis tracking system and is interconnected to Oncor Electric's 345kV transmission system within the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).The project reflects a strong collaboration between the developers, local officials, landowners, and residents to contribute long-term benefits to the community. Over its lifetime, Hornet Solar will contribute over $100 million in new tax revenue to Swisher County, supporting the local school district, hospital, and public facilities.Learn more about Vesper Energy at www.vesperenergy.com/about