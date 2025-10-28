NVIDIA and Oracle to Build US Department of Energy’s Largest AI Supercomputer for Scientific Discovery

GTC Washington, D.C.—NVIDIA today announced a landmark collaboration with Oracle to build the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)'s largest AI supercomputer to dramatically accelerate scientific discovery.



More Headlines Articles

The Solstice system will feature a record-breaking 100,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs and support the DOE's mission of developing AI capabilities to drive technological leadership across U.S. security, science and energy applications. Another system, Equinox, will include 10,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs and is expected to be available in the first half of 2026. Both systems will be interconnected by NVIDIA networking and deliver a combined 2,200 exaflops of AI performance.The Solstice and Equinox supercomputers will be located at Argonne National Laboratory. They will enable scientists and researchers to develop and train new frontier models and AI reasoning models for open science using the NVIDIA Megatron-Core library and scale them using the NVIDIA TensorRT™ inference software stack. These models will form the backbone of agentic AI workflows for scientific discovery.Both AI supercomputers will support NVIDIA, Argonne and the DOE's research collaborations to develop agentic scientists, boosting R&D productivity and accelerating discovery enabled by public research dollars within a decade. Solstice will be built with the DOE's new public-private partnership model, including industry investments and use cases. This reflects the Trump Administration's commitment to securing America's leadership in AI and science."AI is the most powerful technology of our time, and science is its greatest frontier," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Together with Oracle, we're building the Department of Energy's largest supercomputer that will serve as America's engine for discovery, giving researchers access to the most advanced AI infrastructure to drive progress across fields ranging from healthcare research to materials science.""Winning the AI race requires new and creative partnerships that will bring together the brightest minds and industries American technology and science has to offer," said U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. "The two Argonne systems and the collaboration between the Department of Energy, NVIDIA and Oracle represent a new common sense approach to computing partnerships. These systems will be a powerhouse for scientific and technological innovation. Thanks to President Trump, we're bringing new computing capacity online faster than ever before and turning shared innovation into national strength.""The Equinox and Solstice systems are designed to accelerate a broad set of scientific AI workflows, and we are collaborating with Oracle and NVIDIA to prepare thousands of researchers to effectively leverage the systems' groundbreaking capabilities," said Paul K. Kearns, director of Argonne National Laboratory. "This system will seamlessly connect to forefront DOE experimental facilities such as our Advanced Photon Source, allowing scientists to address some of the nation's most pressing challenges through scientific discovery.""At Oracle, we are proud to partner with the Department of Energy to deliver sovereign, high-performance AI capabilities," said Clay Magouyrk, CEO of Oracle. "Our collaboration at Argonne, tapping into the power of OCI, will provide a critical resource to address the nation's most complex challenges and accelerate the next wave of scientific breakthroughs."The AI supercomputers will serve as the foundation for a larger-scale collaboration across science, energy and national security to deploy next-generation infrastructure and further secure U.S. leadership in AI for decades to come.Learn more about how NVIDIA and partners are advancing AI innovation in the U.S. by watching the NVIDIA GTC Washington, D.C., keynote by Huang.About NVIDIANVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in AI and accelerated computing.