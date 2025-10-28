US-Based GameChange Solar Accelerates Entry into Brazil Market to Meet Growing Demand

GameChange Solar, a US-based, top three global leader in tracker and fixed tilt racking systems, has accelerated its entry into the Brazilian market.



Although the market has slowed due to curtailment challenges, industry growth is expected to resume as these issues are resolved. In the wake of execution difficulties and bankruptcies among major tracker suppliers, GameChange Solar sees a strong opportunity to deliver reliability and value to Brazilian customers through its proven product quality, on-time delivery, energy-enhancing software and monitoring solutions, and superior levelized cost of energy (LCOE).The company has already established local manufacturing operations in its recently opened Bahia factory, obtained FINAME certification, and inaugurated its office in São Paulo, staffed with local customer support and engineering teams to ensure responsive, in-country service.To further accelerate its market entry, GameChange Solar is strengthening its local team by adding additional engineering and project management resources to better support customers throughout all phases of their projects. The company is also forging partnerships with key regional players—including EPCs, project developers, and project owners—to expand its footprint and drive collaborative growth across Brazil's solar ecosystem. In addition, GameChange Solar is launching a hands-on training series for Brazilian solar companies, offering practical experience with its systems and showcasing the company's commitment to ease of installation, reliability, and innovation.Andrew Worden, Executive Chairman of GameChange Solar, commented, "During my recent visit to Brazil, I learned that there is a huge customer demand for high-quality solar trackers that deliver exceptional LCOE. Brazil represents an ideal market for GameChange to replicate the success we've achieved in Latin America, India and Africa, where we've rapidly grown into market leaders. We anticipate developing into a market leader in Brazil over the next two years."About GameChange SolarGameChange is one of the top three global providers of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 48 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design and software , and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky, optimizing plant performance while protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.For more information, visit www.gamechangesolar.com