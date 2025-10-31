New SMA and RP-SMA FeedThrough connectors from CLIFF Electronics

Cliff Electronics announce the latest addition to their popular range of FeedThrough (FT) connectors. The new CP30260 range of SMA and RP-SMA (reverse polarity SMA) connectors are female to female FT connectors providing fast and easy assembly as no soldering is required to connect equipment to external signals.



More Headlines Articles

The standard Impedance of 50Ὠ and frequency range up to 18 GHz have a secure, low loss threaded connection making them idea for applications including RF communication systems (Wi-Fi, LTE, GPS), telecom, broadcast, AV equipment, aerospace and defence electronics and they are ideal for microwave systems and antennas, RF signal routing and test equipment.The new SMA and RP-SMA FT connectors are gold plated with a Teflon insulator, have an operating temperature range of -30°C to +80°C and are available in industry standard XLR shell, or the compact DualSLIM frame for equipment where panel space is at a premium. Both versions offer multiple frame and mounting options of plastic, metal or black metal, with either plain, countersunk or threaded mounting holes. The SMA and RP-SMA connectors can be assembled in any of Cliff's FT frames upon request."With the growth of high-frequency and RF-centric systems across many industries, there's a clear demand for compact, high-performance SMA connectors that are easy to install and integrate," said John Hall, Managing Director of CLIFF Electronics. "The CP30260 range is our response—offering engineers a rugged, solderless feedthrough solution that fits into standard XLR panel cutouts."Cliff Electronics growing range of FeedThrough connectors now offers analogue, digital and optical connectivity in formats including BNC (50 or 75 ohm), MMC, DisplayPort, HDMI, Optical fibre (FC, LC Duplex, SC Simplex, ST BFOC, TOSLINK and US Conec MTP® brand MPO), RCA phono, RJ45 ethernet (UTP or FTP) in Cat6, Cat6a or Cat5e, USB 2, USB 3 and USB-C.Cliff Electronics are market leaders in the design, development and manufacture of connectors, leads, test lead sets and accessories for a wide range of markets and supply major international OEMs. As a UK manufacturer Cliff can respond quickly to customer's needs for both standard products and custom designs. Cliff manufactures audio, optical and power connectors and accessories, general industrial connectors, foot pedals, lighting connectors, terminal posts and connection blocks, motors, fans and assembly aids. Cliff can also provide a wide range of leads including test and instrumentation, audio, instrument and power.Cliff's products are available direct from Cliff and via major Distributors in the UK and Europe. For more information call +44 (0)1737 771375, email end_of_the_skype_highlightingsales@CliffUK.co.uk or visit Cliffuk.co.ukClick here for video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QkmupQSHyP8-ends-Editors Note: Attached image shows the New SMA and RP-SMA FeedThrough connectors from CLIFF ElectronicsAbout Cliff ElectronicsCLIFF Electronic Components Limited was founded in 1977 to supply the music industry with connectors. Cliff has subsequently greatly expanded their products and services to become a high-quality supplier to most professional and industrial markets. As both a manufacturer and a distributor, the expansion of their product range has established Cliff as a prime source for components. From audio into test leads and accessories, general industrial connectors, foot pedals, hand tools, production aids, lighting connectors, motors and fans. Cliff also manufactures and sources various types of leads including audio, instrument and power leads. Cliff also has extensive expertise in moulding and metalwork and can provide a design, engineering and manufacturing service for the production of customised components and assemblies. Our plastics expertise includes injection-moulding, blow-moulding, extrusion, sonic-welding and printing. Metalwork includes stamping, machining, aluminium extrusion, finishing and printing. We also have the facility to enable assembly, inspection and testing. Cliff's UK and East Asian production plants are certified to ISO 9001 2000 and employ design, engineering, technical, marketing and sales personnel. Quality has always been of prime importance and the majority of CLIFF products are covered by approvals from organisations including UL and VDE.