Emerson Relaunches ASCO™ Series 327C Solenoid Valve with Enhanced Features for Improved Operational Efficiency

Emerson is enhancing the ASCO™ Series 327C solenoid valve, featuring new Intrinsically Safe and Manual Reset construction versions. The valve is designed with a direct-acting, high-flow technology that offers superior flow-to-power ratios, making it ideal for high-demand industries such as power plants, refineries, and chemical processing facilities.



The ASCO Series 327C offers a balanced poppet construction for high-flow efficiency and is capable of operation in harsh environments, with temperatures ranging from -60 to 90°C. The valve's unique two-layer dynamic seal technology reduces friction and ensures stiction resistance, providing reliable and consistent performance over its lifecycle.New to the Series 327C are the Intrinsically Safe and Manual Reset versions, providing faster response times and greater reliability. The intrinsically safe model eliminates the need for an electronic booster, enabling more consistent partial stroke testing and faster response times, a significant advancement for these types of valves."Facilities in demanding industries like power and chemical processing need valves that offer long-term performance with minimal maintenance," said Anne Sophie Kedad, Director Marketing Process and Sustainability, Emerson. "With the Series 327C, we are not only providing superior valve performance but also meeting the industry's growing need for intrinsically safe solutions capable of performing critical operations with minimal downtime and lower maintenance costs. This new IS construction enables our customers to access a much more simple design as there is no electronic booster to operate the solenoid valve."The ASCO Series 327C solenoid valve offers a globally approved solution, reducing supply chain complexity for industrial users and simplifying valve specifications. Its features, including a unique electrical test connection, help streamline field commissioning and prevent moisture ingress during storage, providing added value to OEMs and end users.For more information, visit ASCO 327C Solenoid Valve Product Page.ASCO Series 327C solenoid valve features direct-acting, high-flow design for superior flow control performance and operational certainty.www.emerson.comAbout EmersonEmerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.Emerson Automation Solutions | AVENTICS GmbH | Ulmer Straße 4 | 30880 Laatzen | GermanyAyhan RonaiPhone : T +49 511 2136 ext 862ronai.ayhan@emerson.com