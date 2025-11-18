Rooftop Solar Powers One of Nation's Oldest Food Banks

November 18, 2025 - Rochester, N.Y. â€” GreenSpark is proud to announce that construction is underway on a rooftop solar array at Foodlink's headquarters in Rochester, NY.



More Headlines Articles

As one of the nation's oldest food banks, Foodlink serves as the hub of emergency food relief across a 10-county service area in the Greater Rochester and Finger Lakes region. Through various programs, Foodlink works to address both the symptoms and root causes of food insecurity. Now, with the power and savings of clean, renewable energy, Foodlink can do even more to advance its mission of ending hunger and building healthier communities.Developed, installed, and maintained by GreenSpark, the 679 kWDC rooftop solar array will provide Foodlink with a discount on all utility bill credits it generatesâ€”savings that will remain in place for the system's 25+ year lifespan. This stable source of long-term energy savings means that more of Foodlink's resources can be directed toward nourishing the community alongside its network of member food pantries, meal programs, and other community partners.The project was made possible through a unique partnership among three local entities: Foodlink, as the host of the solar array; GreenSpark, as the solar developer, installer, and long-term operations and maintenance partner; and local renewable energy trailblazer and entrepreneur Bob Bechtold."Jean and I have been investing in renewable energy projects since the early 1980s," commented Bob Bechtold. "As a businessperson, you typically look for investments that yield a financial return. In this case, we wanted to invest in something meaningful â€” something that combines our passion for renewable energy with the value Foodlink provides to our community. That value is everlasting, and we simply don't see how this investment could fail. We also deeply value our partnership with GreenSpark, which continues to invest in the Rochester economy and community. It's truly a win-win-win.""This project represents the best of what community partnerships can achieve," said Kevin Schulte, CEO of GreenSpark Solar. "It's a privilege to be part of a story where a local entrepreneur is using the success of a mission-driven business to invest in clean energy for a food bank that serves our most vulnerable neighbors. It's a full-circle moment that reflects the power of local action driving lasting impact.""The solar energy project at Foodlink represents a clear commitment to our value of stewardship," said Carl Simon, VP of Infrastructure & Sustainability at Foodlink. "Renewable energy produced at our headquarters will reduce our costs, allowing for more funds to go directly toward our mission of ending hunger and building healthier communities."In addition to supporting Foodlink's mission, GreenSpark collaborated closely with Upstate Roofing, a local Rochester business, and Carlisle SynTec Systems to preserve and extend the existing roof warranty. This extra step ensures both the building and its new solar array remain protected for decades to come.This new clean energy initiative builds on GreenSpark and Foodlink's ongoing partnership, which began with the Curbside Market electrification project in 2021-22, converting Foodlink's mobile market vehicles to electric power and reducing carbon emissions in their operations. Together, these projects showcase the power of local collaboration to strengthen community resilience and sustainability.The rooftop system is expected to reach mechanical completion by early December, with utility interconnection by the end of the year. A public ribbon-cutting event is planned for January 2026 to celebrate the project's completion.MEDIA CONTACTS:GreenSpark: Meaghann Schulte, Executive Director of Communications - meaghann.schulte@greensparksolar.comFoodlink: Beth Hershel, Chief Development Officer - bhershel@foodlinkny.org