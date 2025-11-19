RE+ Events and GRID Alternatives expand partnership to connect clean energy job seekers and employers

ALEXANDRIA, VA (November 19, 2025) - RE+ Events is partnering with GRID Alternatives to provide a dedicated space for jobseekers and clean energy companies to connect at RE+ Events in the rest of 2025 and throughout 2026.



Building on success earlier in 2025, which connected more than 300 job seekers with leading clean energy companies, this next series of job fairs promises another great networking and recruiting experience. Participants will have the chance to speak directly with companies seeking talent across a range of disciplines, offering opportunities for both seasoned professionals and individuals looking to transition into or find new opportunities within the clean energy workforce.The RE+ Clean Energy Job Fair can be found at the following events in 2025 and 2026:• RE+ Midwest 2025, December 3-4, Schaumburg, IL• RE+ Midwest 2026• RE+ Mid-Atlantic 2026, August 12-13, Philadelphia, PA• RE+ Florida 2026• RE+ 26, November 16-19, Las Vegas, NV"Together with GRID Alternatives, we're committed to helping job seekers explore career pathways that offer growth and stability in today's market," said Gary Thuro, Chief Business Officer, RE+ Events. "With energy demand increasing, clean energy is one of the more impactful energy sectors to work in today."The next RE+ Clean Energy Job Fair will take place during RE+ Midwest, Wednesday, December 3, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CST at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel in Schaumburg, Illinois.All are encouraged to attend, regardless of previous industry experience, as many employers are seeking candidates with transferable skills and a passion for advancing clean energy solutions to meet today's growing energy demand. Learn more at re-plus.events/job-fairs.About RE+ EventsRE+ Events is the global event and association management organization specializing in the clean energy industry. Our flagship event, RE+, is the largest renewable energy event in North America. The RE+ Events portfolio also includes events within the U.S. focusing on trends and policies in specific states/regions, events specific to technology sectors within the industry, and international events that bring together clean energy leaders to meet energy demand in markets across the world. Learn more at re-plus.events.About GRID AlternativesRenewable energy can drive economic growth and environmental benefits in communities most impacted by underemployment, pollution, and climate change. GRID Alternatives is a national leader in helping economic and environmental justice communities nationwide get clean, affordable renewable energy, transportation, and jobs. Internationally, our energy access work is lighting up off-grid communities in Nepal, Nicaragua, and Mexico. GRID Alternatives envisions a rapid, equitable transition to a world powered by renewable energy that benefits everyone. Learn more at gridalternatives.org.