PV*SOL premium 2026 released: now with a new customer presentation and flexible combinations of PV, thermal and battery storage systems

With the 2026 release, users can now generate a new, visually appealing customer presentation in PDF and DOCX once the system planning is complete. This compact overview of the most important project data and results is ideally suited for quotations and customer consultations.Another new feature includes expanded options for combining PV systems with thermal systems and battery storage. Heat pumps and immersion heaters can now be flexibly connected to both AC- and DC-coupled battery systems, enabling even more realistic modeling of complex installations.PV*SOL premium 2026 also introduces individual electricity tariffs for each consumer. Users can assign separate tariffs to specific load profiles such as household loads, electric vehicles, or heat pumps. Each consumer is automatically displayed with its own meter in the schematic, and the respective tariffs are seamlessly integrated into the economic analysis.Additional features in PV*SOL premium 2026 include:• Updated climate data with Meteonorm 9 (revised data basis and faster loading times)• JSON export of project data and simulation results for simplified further processing in external CRM, ERP, or analytics tools• New load profiles for air conditioning, home office, and senior householdsVisit the PV*SOL premium 2026 product page:https://valentin-software.com/en/products/pvsol-premium/ABOUT VALENTIN SOFTWAREValentin Software GmbH is one of the leading providers of innovative design software for sustainable energy supply. Founded in 1988, Valentin Software can look back on more than 30 years of company history. With the brands PV*SOL, T*SOL and GeoT*SOL, the Berlin-based company develops powerful, manufacturer-independent software solutions for the design, dynamic simulation and yield forecasting of photovoltaic, solar thermal and heat pump systems. Its customers include engineers, system designers, installers and architects as well as manufacturing companies from the electrical, heating and building technology sectors. https://valentin-software.com/ABOUT OUR PRODUCTSPV*SOL premium is the professional software for 3D design and simulation of photovoltaic systems - including precise shading analysis. For more than 25 years, engineers, planners, and installers worldwide have relied on this industry standard to optimally design PV systems, reliably calculate yields, and create bankable reports. Whether for residential homes or commercial rooftops, for full or surplus feed-in, or in combination with battery storage, electric vehicles, and heat pumps - PV*SOL premium models every system configuration realistically and flexibly. https://valentin-software.com/en/products/pvsol-premium/GeoT*SOL is the professional software for planning and designing heat pump systems, both in existing and new buildings. The program offers a choice of different heat sources (air, water, geothermal), operating modes and numerous system configurations for every location. Photovoltaic and solar thermal systems can also be seamlessly integrated into the design. Based on a dynamic minute simulation, electricity consumption, seasonal performance factors, operating costs and other system data can be calculated, taking into account blocking periods and tariffs. Finally, key results are compiled in a freely customizable project report for the customer. https://valentin-software.com/en/products/geotsol/T*SOL is a dynamic simulation program for designing and calculating solar thermal systems. With T*SOL, systems can be optimally designed, collector arrays and storage tanks dimensioned and the economic efficiency calculated. T*SOL offers over 200 pre-configured systems and extensive design aids. After the simulation, a professional project report is generated, containing all system data as well as detailed simulation and profitability results. https://valentin-software.com/en/products/tsol/