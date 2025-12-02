Natural Power expands European footprint with renerco acquisition

renerco plan consult, whose roots go back to the engineering firm ETAPLAN, founded in 1989, provides technical consulting and planning services across renewables, including solar, wind, and grid. The company supports a wide range of clients, including international investors, banks, energy suppliers, cooperatives, municipal utilities, and private developers.



The acquisition from BayWa r.e. enables Natural Power to accelerate its presence in continental Europe through a well-established, strategically located Munich office, providing expert local capabilities to support the clean energy transition across the DACH region and beyond.Ciaran Farrell, Managing Director at Natural Power, said: "Germany is a key market in Europe's renewable energy journey, and this acquisition is a major milestone in our mission to expand Natural Power's footprint across the continent. renerco plan consult has built an outstanding reputation for technical expertise, trusted client relationships and delivery excellence. We're proud to welcome the team into the Natural Power family as we grow our reach and capabilities across Europe."Tilo Wachter, Managing Director of renerco plan consult, added: "We're excited to join forces with Natural Power, a company that shares our values. This bringing together of our two highly complementary businesses with a shared commitment to technical excellence, innovation and sustainability, means we are well-positioned to support the growth of renewable energy across Europe and deliver lasting value for our clients and for the planet."Natural Power operates from offices across the UK, Ireland, France, Italy, the US, and now Germany, supporting clients in more than 40 countries worldwide. The integration of Renerco strengthensNatural Power's ability to deliver end-to-end consultancy services across wind, solar, storage and grid infrastructure throughout Europe.Natural Power was advised by Bird & Bird for this transaction.