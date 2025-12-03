Energy Toolbase and BPi Implement Energy Storage and Control System at Korbel Winery

Energy Toolbase and Napa-based EPC, BPi, successfully deployed three energy storage systems (ESS) at the world-renowned Korbel Winery in California. The installation is part of the winery's broader commitment to advancing sustainability and integrating renewable energy across its operations.



More Headlines Articles

Energy Toolbase and BPi installed three BYD battery systems integrated with the ETB Controller energy management system at Korbel Winery. The advanced energy storage system deployment is designed to reduce demand charges, navigate grid limitations, and optimize energy use under the region's time-of-use (TOU) billing tariffs. The project also addresses a 980 kW AC export cap imposed by Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) due to local substation constraints, enabling the site to maximize on-site renewable generation and deliver substantial energy cost savings.BPi implemented a limited export control strategy using SEL-751 relays and inline contactors. Energy Toolbase, through ETB Controller with Acumen AI™, manages the BYD batteries in real time, in compliance with the parameters set by BPi in the SEL relays. The controls limit exports within the utility-defined cap and dynamically dispatch battery power to minimize costly demand spikes for the facility. Through Acumen AI's dynamic economic dispatch strategy, ETB Controller optimizes the battery's operation in real time to determine the most cost-effective dispatch strategy and maximize economic value without manual intervention. ETB Controller manages energy flow to shave the site's peak demand, reduce utility bills, and maximize on-site energy generation for critical equipment like cold storage, wine-making systems, bottling lines, and compressors.Energy Toolbase streamlined the procurement and commissioning process for BPi, ensuring a smooth and efficient installation. The project features 852 kW of rooftop solar across four buildings, paired with three BYD CHESS units, each rated at 120 kW / 266 kWh, for a total of 360 kW / 798 kWh of energy storage capacity."This project is a powerful example of how intelligent software paired with modular energy storage can overcome complex grid constraints while delivering immediate, measurable value," said Kevin Mulvey, Vice President of Operations at Energy Toolbase. "Our collaboration with BPi was instrumental in successfully navigating the complex interconnection requirements and deploying a solution that's already producing significant savings for Korbel.""Korbel Winery's commitment to sustainability made them an ideal partner for this project. By combining rooftop solar with advanced battery storage and intelligent energy controls, we've created a system that not only reduces energy costs but also enhances operational resilience. It's a strong example of how thoughtful engineering can overcome grid limitations and deliver long-term value."— Johann Smit, President, BPiAbout Energy ToolbaseEnergy Toolbase is an industry-leading software platform that provides a cohesive suite of project estimating, storage control, and asset monitoring products that enable solar and storage developers to deploy projects more efficiently. Visit www.energytoolbase.com to learn more.Energy Toolbase is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems, a leading global provider of data management systems and controls automation software for the energy industry. With a global footprint and 40-year track record, Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI. For more information visit: https://www.pason.com.About BPiBPi is a full-service EPC (Engineering Procurement & Construction) contractor that equips properties with renewable energy systems and provides general contracting services to manage it all. BPi's turnkey solutions unlock untapped potential by creating energy solutions for entities of any size and type. Delivered and maintained nationwide. For more information, please visit https://bpi-power.com/.