Natural Power supports Enray Power in strategic acquisition of Firsfield and Osgodby Solar Farms

Natural Power provided technical due diligence services for Enray, delivering a thorough review of site constraints, grid connection arrangements, EPC contractor capability, environmental and planning compliance and overall project risk, which underpinned Enray's decision-making process in this transaction.



William Delabre, Technical Director for Solar at Natural Power, said: "It was a privilege to support Enray Power on these high-integrity renewable assets. Our team's detailed assessments across the Firsfield and Osgodby sites reaffirms our commitment to enabling our clients to move forward with confidence in large-scale solar infrastructure."Each site was carefully selected for its grid strength, land suitability and potential to deliver long-term ecological value through detailed stewardship and habitat management plans.Together, Firsfield and Osgodby Solar Farms will deliver more than 134 MWp of clean-energy capacity, supporting local communities and contributing to the UK's net-zero ambitions. With this transaction now complete, Firsfield and Osgodby move into the delivery phase.Philip Price, Chief Executive Officer at Enray Power said: "Natural Power has provided invaluable guidance and expertise, helping to ensure that Enray applies appropriately robust quality controls whilst optimising commercial performance."With solar power being the largest renewable energy sector in the world, Natural Power has built a specialist team of solar energy experts who can look at the potential and development of new solar sites and end-to-end delivery and lifecycle management of solar projects.