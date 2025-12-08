Pfannenberg Highlights Range of Thermostat Products

Lancaster, NY - Pfannenberg, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of thermal management and signaling technologies, highlights its thermostat products, including the tried and true FLZ 510-530 Series and FLZ 541-543 Series, now featuring universal temperature control dials with both Fahrenheit and Celsius ranges. Pfannenberg thermostats provide an essential temperature control solution to maintain optimal conditions for control cabinets, reducing maintenance, saving time, and cutting costs.



"Pfannenberg's thermostats play a vital role in controlling temperature with electrical enclosures, whether by managing heaters or regulating the operation of our trademarked Filterfanâ“‡ cooling solution," said Dan Langendorfer, Associate Product Manager. In outdoor applications, Pfannenberg thermostats can ensure that a control cabinet remains â€˜artificially' dehumidified by tightly controlling the temperature inside an electrical enclosure so that it stays above â€˜dew point'. Keeping the temperature above dew point keeps water from condensing out of the air, and thus keeps electrical enclosures from short circuiting from the formation of condensation.The thermostats' universal temperature control dial, displaying temperature in Fahrenheit and Celsius simultaneously, eliminates the need for constant conversions and calculations, reducing the chance of error and saving time for professionals dealing with diverse global standards or meeting the unique preferences of their industry.The FLZ 510-530 Series is a single thermostat option from Pfannenberg and the FLZ 541-543 Series is their twin thermostat option. Single thermostats feature changeover contacts, while twin thermostats provide the flexibility to switch at different temperature ranges. Not only do twin thermostats save space, but they also contribute to energy efficiency.All Pfannenberg thermostats feature ultra compact designs, easy mounting options, independent controls, and provide durable, long lasting, and energy saving solutions. Pfannenberg thermostats are also UL certified, ensuring seamless integration with UL 508A panels.To learn more, visit https://www.pfannenbergusa.com/thermal-management/heaters-and-thermostats/thermostats/.###About PfannenbergPfannenberg, Inc. is recognized as a leading global manufacturer of Thermal Management, Liquid Cooling and Signaling Technologies. In 1958 we invented the FilterfanÂ®, which continues to be recognized worldwide as a leading product to help manage the temperature in electrical enclosures. Our business philosophy: Protecting People, Machines, and the Environment.