Haven Energy Raises $40M to Build the Future of Distributed Power

Haven Energy, an energy tech company leading the rebuild of America's grid infrastructure through the deployment and aggregation of distributed energy resources, today announced a $40 million raise, consisting of an equity round led by Giant Ventures and a debt facility provided by Turtle Hill, with additional equity participation from California Infrastructure Bank, Carnrite Ventures, Chaac Ventures, Comcast Ventures, and Lerer Hippeau. The new funding will accelerate Haven's partnerships with utility companies and community choice aggregators (CCAs), expand its leasing model and Channel Partner Program for local installers, and support the continued buildout of one of the nation's largest virtual power plant (VPP) networks.



More Headlines Articles

"We're in the middle of a generational rebuild of America's power system, and it's moving faster than anyone expected," said Vinnie Campo, Co-Founder and CEO of Haven Energy. "Solar and home batteries have redefined power, delivering cleaner, cheaper, and more resilient energy than anything else on the market. Haven is scaling that transformation from the ground up by turning every home into the foundation of a smarter grid. Through partnerships with utilities and local installers, we're expanding faster than traditional infrastructure ever could. The future of power isn't years away. We're building it now."U.S. energy demand is projected to rise 15% by 2030, at a pace faster than new generation and transmission can be built. The result will be higher costs, more outages, and mounting strain on the grid. Haven is addressing this challenge by partnering with utilities to deploy home solar and battery systems to their customers. These distributed energy resources (DERs) give utilities flexible, local capacity that strengthens the grid and helps bring energy costs down.Today, Haven has installed more than 10 MW of distributed capacity and has more than 50 MW in development for 2026, with over $75 million worth of projects in the pipeline. This capacity supports both Haven's growing VPP and the utility-run programs that Haven builds on behalf of its utility partners. Existing partners include the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), Clean Power Alliance (CPA), San Jose Clean Energy (SJCE), Clean Energy Alliance (CEA), and Peninsula Clean Energy (PCE)."Our utility partnerships will form the backbone of how we scale distributed capacity nationwide," said Jeff Chapin, Co-Founder of Haven Energy. "The distributed generation sector has always been at odds with utilities, but we believe the future requires close collaboration to fully maximize the grid value of distributed assets, especially energy storage. Working with utilities isn't a nice-to-have anymore, it's a must. We've refined this model through multiple and successful collaborations, showing how quickly distributed capacity can scale when everyone is aligned. Haven is now building on that success, helping our partners lower costs and strengthen grid resilience faster than ever."The funding will also support the expansion of Haven's leasing model and Channel Partner Program. The program enables trusted local installers to offer Haven's solar and battery systems directly to homeowners and integrate the installations into the company's VPP. Haven manages financing, operations, and performance, allowing installers to focus on what they do bestâ€”installing."We're in the midst of one of the largest energy buildouts in a generation, and the companies that can scale quickly will define it," said Tommy Stadlen, Co-Founder of Giant Ventures. "Haven is at the forefront of this shift, expanding grid capacity faster than traditional infrastructure ever could, leading with innovative models that expand access, and by bringing more individual homes into connected, intelligent energy assets.""Haven is demonstrating how quickly distributed energy generation and storage can scale when financing matches the realities of deployment," said Zeev Krieger, CEO of Turtle Hill Capital. "Their approach is helping bring online resilient, reliable power at a moment when the grid needs it most."For more information on Haven Energy, visit https://havenenergy.com/.About Haven EnergyHaven is on a mission to transform the electric grid through the deployment and aggregation of battery storage and solar. Through strategic partnerships with utilities, non-profits, EPCs, and government agencies, Haven deploys distributed energy resources at residential and small C&I sites to build virtual power plants (VPPs) at scale. For more information, visit https://havenenergy.com/.