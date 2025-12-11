Energy Toolbase Launches Energy Storage Partnership with Sungrow to Support PowerStack 255CS and PowerTitan 2.0

Energy Toolbase (ETB) has announced an energy storage partnership with Sungrow, a global leader in clean energy technologies. This partnership provides the industry with a complete end-to-end energy storage system powered by Energy Toolbase's suite of software and Sungrow's world-class battery hardware. It enables energy storage developers to model Sungrow's commercial energy storage systems in ETB Developer to analyze real-world performance, savings, and optimal dispatch strategies. Once deployed in the field, systems are fully equipped and managed by ETB Controller, Energy Toolbase's energy management system, which provides intelligent, real-time control.



Sungrow's PowerStack 255CS and PowerTitan 2.0 introduce advanced commercial energy storage capabilities suitable for applications such as storing PV surplus, peak shaving, energy arbitrage, and frequency regulation and grid support. With this partnership, developers can seamlessly transition from the design phase to full deployment with ETB and Sungrow.The PowerStack 255CS is engineered for small to medium-sized commercial applications and features a fully integrated, liquid-cooled cabinet that includes batteries, PCS, BMS, and controls within an IP55-rated enclosure. It provides approximately 257 kWh of usable energy per unit and is delivered pre-assembled for quick installation, featuring a modular architecture that can scale from a few hundred kilowatt-hours to several megawatt-hours.The PowerTitan 2.0 is a high-capacity, 20-foot containerized unit designed for large commercial, industrial, or utility-scale storage projects. The system delivers up to 5 MWh of energy and integrates batteries, PCS, liquid cooling, and controls within Sungrow's AC Block architecture. The latest generation of PowerTitan incorporates refinements to reduce auxiliary load and strengthen thermal and safety performance, supporting more reliable, long-duration operation in demanding commercial and utility-scale environments. PowerTitan 2.0 supports grid balancing, frequency regulation, demand management, and large-scale renewable integration with multi-layer safety features and liquid-cooled thermal management to enhance long-term performance.Sungrow has over 28 years of experience in the renewable energy sector and maintains a strong presence in the global energy storage market. Adding Sungrow to the Energy Toolbase lineup of hardware partners gives developers another proven and trusted option for complex commercial energy storage deployments."Energy Toolbase is committed to expanding our integrations with reputable hardware providers," said Arthur Dougherty, Senior Product Specialist at Energy Toolbase. "Sungrow's long history in the clean energy sector and its high-performance storage systems align well with our goal to consistently provide dependable, fully integrated solutions for commercial projects."The Sungrow integration is now available. To access, sign up for a 14-day free trial of the ETB Developer platform to begin modeling and procuring equipment or schedule a call with our energy storage experts.About Energy ToolbaseEnergy Toolbase is an industry-leading software platform that provides a cohesive suite of project estimating, storage control, and asset monitoring products that enable solar and storage developers to deploy projects more efficiently. Visit www.energytoolbase.com to learn more.Energy Toolbase is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems, a leading global provider of data management systems and controls automation software for the energy industry. With a global footprint and 40-year track record, Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI. For more information visit: https://www.pason.com.About SungrowSungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of June 2025, Sungrow has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en.