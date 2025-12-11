EU PVSEC 2026 Kicks Off with New Chair and Open Call for Papers

The European Photovoltaic Solar Energy Conference and Exhibition (EU PVSEC) is pleased to announce that Prof. Dr. Wilfried van Sark, Professor of Photovoltaics Integration at Utrecht University, has been appointed as General Chair of the EU PVSEC 2026, which will take place from 14 â€“ 186 September 2026 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The European Photovoltaic Solar Energy Conference and Exhibition (EU PVSEC) is pleased to announce that Prof. Dr. Wilfried van Sark, Professor of Photovoltaics Integration at Utrecht University, has been appointed as General Chair of the EU PVSEC 2026, which will take place from 14 - 186 September 2026 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.



More Headlines Articles

"The Netherlands is demonstrating what a forward-looking solar energy landscape can achieve. Bringing the EU PVSEC to Rotterdam will help accelerate this momentum and foster collaboration across Europe's scientific and industrial communities. I am honoured to be chairing the 2026 edition at such a pivotal moment for the PV sector," said Prof. van Sark.EU PVSEC 2026 Opens Abstract SubmissionsThe Call for Papers is now open, inviting experts from around the world to submit their latest research and innovations. Abstracts can be submitted until 2 February 2026, with selected contributions forming the core of the scientific and technology programme.Exhibition Early Bird Discount AvailablePreparations for the EU PVSEC 2026 Exhibition are also under way. Companies, research institutes and organisations active along the solar value chain are invited to secure their presence at one of the sector's key business and networking platforms. Exhibitors benefit from a 10% Early Bird discount on stand bookings until 31 January 2026.For more information on the General Chair, the Call for Papers, and exhibition opportunities, please visit www.eupvsec.org.Background EU PVSECThe EU PVSEC is the world's leading forum for PV research and development and the biggest conference on PV solar energy. With a history of over 40 years, the EU PVSEC is the longest running, renowned PV conference in the world.The scientific programme is coordinated by the European Commission Joint Research Centre.