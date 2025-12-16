Intersolar & Energy Storage North America Unveils Educational Program Exploring State Leadership and Transformation at 2026 Flagship Event

Intersolar & Energy Storage North America, the premier U.S. tradeshow and conference series for solar, energy storage, EV infrastructure, and manufacturing, today unveiled the educational program taking place at its Flagship event on February 18-20, 2026 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.



Featuring insights from leading experts and seasoned executives, the educational program addresses critical policy shifts, market dynamics, and deployment strategies shaping the industry. Keynote presentations include:"State-Level Blueprints for a Clean and Resilient Energy Economy," with Sammy Roth (Climate-Colored Goggles), Michael Judge (Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs), and Lynnae Willette (EDF Power Solutions North America), discusses howâ€”in the absence of federal supportâ€”states are advancing clean energy growth by accelerating deployment, reshoring manufacturing, and upgrading the grid."Power by Association: Mobilizing Collective Action for Clean Energy," featuring Amy Harder (Axios), Heather O'Neill (Advanced Energy United), and Anna J. Siefken (LDES Council), explores how energy organizations are navigating regulatory complexity through coalition-building and unified messaging to policymakers.Conference highlights include:"From Bottlenecks to Breakthroughs: Permitting and Interconnection Challenges Amid the Data Center Surge" examines permitting obstacles, from multi-agency approvals to safety considerations, and highlights strategies that streamline process without compromising safety and reliability."Policy Shifts in Motion: HR1, Trade Rules, and the New Reality, for Renewables" explores major federal changes reshaping solar and storage economics, including tariffs, sourcing constraints, and material traceability."Retail, Reliability, and Revenue: The Next Evolution of EV Charging Infrastructure" discusses how retail-based charging can increase utilization and revenue in the broader EV infrastructure market."The Next Phase of Grid Flexibility in a High-Penetration Renewables Era" brings together experts from ISO, development, and technology sectors to examine practical solutions, persistent constraints, and how microgrids, energy storage, and flexible load programs can bolster grid reliability."The State of Clean Energy Deployment in 2026," by Michael Thomas (Cleanview), presents a data-driven analysis of 10,000+ solar, wind, and battery projects to reveal where deployment is accelerating or stalling and why."Fast-changing legislation and market dynamics impact clean energy professionals across the value chain," said Sarah Rudman, Conference Project Manager, Intersolar & Energy Storage North America. "These sessions provide practical frameworks for adapting to policy shifts and identifying opportunities in an evolving market."Register here to secure your access to education at IESNA Flagship.About Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA)Intersolar & Energy Storage North America is the premier U.S. tradeshow and conference series for solar, energy storage, EV infrastructure, and manufacturing. IESNA events provide targeted education, strategic networking, and a dynamic exhibit hall to connect clean energy professionals and advance industry growth.IESNA's Flagship event, next held February 18-20, 2026 in San Diego, CA, convenes professionals across the US and beyond, showcasing innovation and examining policy, technology, and market developments. IESNA's regional events are tailored to key markets and include IESNA Midwest (June 15-17, 2026 in Rosemont, IL) and IESNA Texas (September 1-2, 2026 in Dallas, TX). Learn more: www.iesna.com.About DiversifiedDiversified is a global B2B events and media company that strengthens business communities by fostering a space, in person and online, for professionals and businesses to connect and grow. The company serves as a trusted partner across several industries including active lifestyle, business management, clean energy, commercial marine, healthcare, seafood, technology and more. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, the global company has divisions and offices around the world in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Diversified is a third-generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: www.divcom.com.