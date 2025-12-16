Trina Storage unveils Elementa 3, advancing safety, flexibility and system value for utility-scale energy storage

Trina Storage, a global leader in energy storage solutions, has today announced the launch of Elementa 3, the latest generation of its utility-scale energy storage solution designed to meet the increasingly diverse and demanding requirements of global grid and renewable integration projects. Building on insights from hundreds of megawatt-hours deployed worldwide, Elementa 3 brings more flexible architecture, enhanced safety, and improved lifecycle value.



Elementa 3 is equipped with Trina Storage in-house 587Ah high-capacity cell, increasing single-container capacity to 6.25 MWh. Through optimised module and enclosure design, the product delivers a 12.3% improvement in module energy density compared with the previous generation. Its compact system architecture increases site-level energy density by 24.7%, helping customers further reduce the Levelised Cost of Storage (LCOS) while maintaining installation and service accessibility.Recognising global concerns around BESS safety, Elementa 3 features a fully upgraded, multi-layer protection system spanning the cell, pack, and container levels. The product integrates early-warning detection technologies, high-sensitivity monitoring, and a sandwich-type fire-resistant enclosure delivering up to 2-hour full-cabin protection. Combined with gas fire suppression and optimised cell material engineering, further reinforced by UL-certified Î”T â‰¤ 2.5 Â°C, Elementa 3 builds upon the proven safety foundation of the Elementa product family, which has recorded zero safety incidents across 12 GWh of deployed and operating capacity worldwide.To meet the needs of rapidly diversifying global markets, Elementa 3 is designed to operate reliably under extreme environmental conditions, from high temperatures and humidity to salt mist, dust storms, and seismic regions. With expanded system configuration options and enhanced integration flexibility, including multi-output architecture, Elementa 3 supports a wide range of applications such as renewable firming, energy shifting for market arbitrage, grid-support and stability services. These capabilities help project owners capture more revenue streams, improve dispatchability, and enhance overall project economics across both mature and rapidly developing markets.Elementa 3 has also been recognised with a 2025 French Design Award, announced on November 26, acknowledging its achievement in combining advanced technical performance with refined industrial design."Elementa 3 represents an important step forward in our commitment to deliver safer, more efficient, and more integrated energy storage solutions to global customers," said Mr. Yang Bao, President of Energy Storage Division at Trinasolar. "As markets move toward larger systems, wider application portfolios and higher performance expectations, Elementa 3 is engineered to help project owners unlock greater economic returns, accelerate deployment, and operate with confidence even in the most challenging environments."Elementa 3 is part of Trina Storage's fully integrated cell-to-AC offering, incorporating in-house battery cell R&D and manufacturing, module, pack and container production, system engineering, PCS integration, and full-system AC delivery. This end-to-end capability improves component compatibility, enhances system stability, reduces project risks, and enables customers to achieve faster deployment and lower total cost of ownership.For more information, please visit: https://www.trinasolar.com/en-glb/elementa3/