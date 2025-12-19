Arnold Magnetic Technologies Announces Landmark Supply Agreement with Less Common Metals and Solvay

Rochester, NY: Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corporation ("Arnold"), a subsidiary of Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) and leading global manufacturer of high-performance magnets and precision components, today announced a landmark supply agreement with Less Common Metals and Solvay to secure a reliable source of high-quality, Western-origin rare earth materials for the production of advanced permanent magnets.



This strategic partnership demonstrates Arnold's commitment to strengthening the rare earth supply chain and ensuring long-term stability for customers in aerospace, defense, automotive, and energy markets. By bolstering access to critical materials, Arnold continues to deliver breakthrough solutions and maintain industry leadership in magnetic assemblies and precision components."As market demand accelerates for sustainable, Western-sourced magnet materials, Arnold is taking decisive action to guarantee supply and provide commercial flexibility for our customers," said Aaron Williams, Chief Commercial Officer of Arnold Magnetic Technologies. "This partnership further reinforces our ability to serve global markets with next-generation magnetic solutions.""We are very pleased to partner with LCM and Arnold Magnetic Technologies to provide essential resources for high-performance applications, particularly in the strategic domain of the European Aerospace Industry," said An Nuyttens, President of GBU Special Chem at Solvay. This collaboration is part of Solvay's broader commitment to sustainable and secure rare earth supply chains, both in Europe and abroad.These supply chain developments complement Arnold's ongoing capital investments in Switzerland and expanded manufacturing capabilities in Thailand, positioning the company to serve multiple markets worldwide in a commercially competitive fashion.The news follows Solvay's recent announcements regarding the commissioning in April 2025 of a production line for Neodymium-Praseodymium (NdPr) for magnets and the launch of the commercial production of Dysprosium (Dy), Terbium (Tb) and Samarium (Sm) as of 2026 on its historical flagship site of La Rochelle, France.About Arnold Magnetic TechnologiesBased in Rochester, NY with an operating history of over 130 years, Arnold is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions for a wide range of specialty applications and end-markets, including aerospace and defense, general industrial, motorsport, oil and gas, medical, and energy. From its Technology Center and manufacturing facilities located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Thailand, and China, the company produces engineered magnetic assemblies in addition to high-performance permanent magnets, precision foil products, and highly loaded composites that are mission critical in motors, generators, sensors, and other systems and components. Based on its long-term relationships, the company has built a diverse and blue-chip customer base totaling more than 2,000 clients worldwide. For more information on Arnold, visit https://www.arnoldmagnetics.com###