Ireland achieves 2GW of installed solar capacity

This achievement has been made possible thanks to the recent energisation of three solar farms developed by Dublin-based BNRG: Dunmurry (22 MWp / 12 MW MEC), Finnis (16 MWp / 9 MW MEC) and Kerdiffstown (6 MWp / 4 MW MEC). Together, these projects helped push Ireland's installed solar capacity beyond the 2GW landmark.



Natural Power, the global renewable energy consultancy and service provider, acted as owner's engineer (OE) across the three projects, supporting BNRG through successful design, construction, and commissioning, including overseeing the programme delivery and alignment with contractual and technical requirements.Eoghan Tuite, Country Lead for Natural Power in Ireland, said: "Reaching 2GW of installed solar is a transformative moment for Ireland's energy system, and we are proud to have played a role in achieving it. Supporting BNRG through the development and delivery of Dunmurry, Finnis and Kerdiffstown demonstrates how strong collaboration and technical diligence can accelerate high-quality renewable infrastructure. This milestone is not just a number â€” it signals the maturity of solar in Ireland and unlocks the next phase of growth toward a cleaner, more resilient energy future."These projects build on Natural Power's decade-long contribution to Ireland's renewable industry, which has included roles on Ireland's first RESS-1 wind and solar projects, major offshore developments, and more than 25 people now employed across its offices in Dublin and Castlebar.Ireland's Climate Action Plan targets 80% renewable electricity by 2030, with recent market reforms and the RESS auction framework accelerating deployment across wind, solar and storage. Solar's rapid rise from the first auction in 2020 to 1GW connected in 2025 demonstrates increasing investor confidence and market readiness. Natural Power's involvement reinforces its commitment to supporting Ireland's energy transition, and the business continues to expand its expertise across solar, wind, offshore and storage.