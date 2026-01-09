BLUETTI, Texas Instruments, Covestro, and Leave No Trace Join Forces at CES 2026 to Advance Inclusive, Sustainable Energy Solutions

At CES 2026, global energy pioneer BLUETTI convened a landmark industry panel titled "Clean Energy for All," examining the intersection of semiconductor engineering, material science, and environmental advocacy. The discussion brought together voices from Texas Instruments, Covestro, Leave No Trace, alongside veteran energy journalists to examine how clean energy can become more sustainable and accessible to a global audience.



Responsible Innovation: Balancing Performance and PlanetThe panel first addressed "Responsible Innovation," exploring how next-generation energy solutions must integrate performance with sustainability at every level. This was demonstrated through BLUETTI's technical work with Texas Instruments and Covestro, focusing on the synergy between advanced power management and circular material science.Internal Architecture: Henrik Mannesson, General Manager of Energy Infrastructure at Texas Instruments, a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells analog and embedded processing chips for various markets, highlighted how semiconductor innovations transform energy storage systems. The award-winning Apex 300 home battery backup leverages TI's C2000™ real-time microcontroller technology with BLUETTI's proprietary optimization to achieve industry-leading AC idle power consumption of just 20W. This technical foundation enables BLUETTI's latest lineup to reach energy conversion efficiency up to 95%, setting a gold standard for minimizing wasted power.External Materials: Complementing these internal gains, Eric Saks of Covestro introduced the Bio-based Elite 100 V2 portable power station. This unit is the first in portable power to use bio-circular plastics. Technical specifications confirm that the material meets UL94 V-0 flame retardancy and 10-year durability standards while reducing carbon emissions by 25% during the production phase. These material choices are part of a broader framework that has seen BLUETTI facilitate a reduction of 131,030 tons of CO2 equivalent since 2023.Innovate for All: Enabling More Diverse LifestylesThe discussion then shifted to the "All" in "Clean Energy for All," highlighting how technology must adapt to increasingly mobile and diverse lifestyles.Dean Ronzoni of Leave No Trace shared how BLUETTI's portable power stations and portable solar panels supported its traveling teams across 37,968 miles and 174 educational events in 2025. This collaboration proves that clean energy is a vital tool for responsible outdoor recreation, integrating sustainability into the heart of the outdoor community.Adding an industry perspective, pv magazine editor Tristan Rayner highlighted a transition toward "lifestyle energy," noting that storage is evolving beyond backup security into mobility—a shift enabled by seamless, innovative solutions like the Charger 2 on display at CES 2026."Beyond mainstream scenarios, meeting extreme-environment needs is central to our mission," added Illia Zahnitko, BLUETTI's spokesperson. "Our Pioneer Na sodium-ion portable power station works safely down to -25°C and reduces reliance on critical lithium minerals. We remain committed to innovation that serves environmental responsibility."Panel InsightsTexas Instruments - Henrik Mannesson, GM, Energy Infrastructure"Semiconductors are the unseen enablers of sustainable energy transformation. TI's C2000™ microcontrollers and battery management technologies power energy storage systems like BLUETTI's, making clean energy more efficient, reliable, and seamlessly integrated into everyday life."Covestro - Eric Saks, Marketing Manager, Americas"Our Bayblend® RE polycarbonate, with 25% bio-circular content, empowers BLUETTI's Elite 100 V2 to deliver breakthrough performance. This 'Material Effect' proves that premium, sustainable materials are essential to achieving both high-level engineering and environmental goals."Leave No Trace - Dean Ronzoni, Director of Corporate Development"As someone who works every day to protect the places we love, I see firsthand how technology can either increase impact or help reduce it. When clean, portable energy is paired with responsible behavior, it can become a powerful tool for stewardship."pv magazine Editor & Expert Energy Journalist - Tristan Rayner"We're witnessing a transition in energy storage as it spreads throughout the home, and in mobility options as well. It's clearly a shift from backup security to more lifestyle energy. I'm excited to keep up with the innovations within the sector, as we see on display at CES 2026."Accessible to All: Empowering More PeopleOn the "Clean Energy for All" initiative, Illia Zahnitko noted that BLUETTI systems have generated 7.07 GWh of solar power since 2022. This impact is paired with social commitment; in 2025, deploying 1,192 power units provided $290,000 in support for community resilience—metrics detailed in the newly released 2025 BLUETTI Social Impact Report.In closing, panel moderator Chris Pereira, CEO of iMpact, remarked: "Technical specifications are only as valuable as the measurable results they generate. The best innovations are those that ensure the transition to sustainable energy empowers communities worldwide.About BLUETTIFounded in 2009, BLUETTI has developed into a technology pioneer in clean energy, empowering over 4 million users across 110+ countries with sustainable power solutions for home, outdoor, and professional use.