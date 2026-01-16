Sungrow Unveils Next-Generation Utility-Scale and Integrated C&I Energy Solutions at WFES 2026

Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, today launched its latest innovations in utility-scale and commercial & industrial energy solutions at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2026, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.



During the exhibition, Sungrow showcased a next-generation utility-scale inverter and an integrated hybrid PV and energy storage solution for C&I applications. The latest technologies reflect Sungrow's continued focus on system-level innovation, enhanced grid compatibility, and practical solutions that address evolving project and operational requirements across global energy markets.Utility-Scale SolutionSG465HX — Next-Generation Utility String InverterDeveloped for large-scale solar power plants, the SG465HX utility string inverter delivers high-capacity, high-efficiency performance while meeting increasingly stringent grid requirements. The solution is designed to support modern utility-scale projects with improved system reliability, strong grid adaptability, and optimized LCOE.Key Technical Highlights:465kW pioneering 400kW+ string inverterIndustry-leading AC 1000V system with 9.84MW subarrayEnhanced safety and reliability through pioneering dual protectionAdvanced PV-GFM Grid-Forming capabilityFaster project delivery, enabling COD achievement one month ahead of scheduleBy combining high power density with advanced grid-forming functionality, the SG465HX addresses key challenges faced by utility-scale solar projects, including grid stability, system integration, and project timelines.Integrated Commercial & Industrial (C&I) PV and Energy Storage SolutionPowerStack ST255CS — 125kW / 257kWh Liquid-Cooled C&I Energy Storage SystemThe PowerStack ST255CS is a fully integrated liquid-cooled energy storage system with PCS capacity of 125KW and 257KWh Battery capacity. The AC-coupled solution combines high reliability, advanced safety design, and rapid deployment capability for C&I Microgrid applications.Key Features:Reliable and Grid-Friendly OperationProven AC-coupled system with integrated PCS and battery cabinet, with grid-forming technology supporting stable and clean power output.Safety-Oriented System DesignComprehensive safety protection from cell to system level, enabled for reliable long-term operation & energy efficiency.Efficient Deployment and ScalabilityPre-integrated system design supporting fast deployment, retrofitting and easy installation.Broad Application SuitabilitySuitable for multiple C&I scenario applications, supporting energy cost management and reduced carbon emissions.SH125CX — 125kW Three-Phase Hybrid InverterThe SH125CX three-phase hybrid inverter introduces a DC-coupled energy storage architecture for C&I applications, integrating photovoltaic generation and battery storage into one-stop solution. This Solution is designed for flexible configuration and expansion, the SH125CX enables higher solar utilization and more efficient energy management for commercial and industrial users. The SH125CX is compatible with SUNGROW's ST255CS-S BESS system, eliminating the requirement for the PCS inside BESS cabinet.Key Capabilities:Flexible System DesignModular battery options supporting flexible installationPV DC/AC ratio up to 200% to enhance solar utilizationHigh DC input current of 40A per MPPT, compatible with high-current PV modulesEasy ExpansionIndependent scaling of inverter and battery capacitySuitable for phased deployment and projects with uncertain load growthMaximum ValueSupports multiple applications including peak shaving, backup power, and energy arbitrageEnables improved project economics through intelligent energy managementAll-in-One Hybrid ArchitectureThree-phase hybrid inverter integrating PV and storage in one systemSimplified installation and reduced system footprintThe new C&I BESS Solutions SH125CX and the PowerStack ST255CS enable integrated C&I PV and storage architecture to support multiple operational requirements, including self-consumption optimization, peak shaving, backup power, and microgrid operation. This allows independent expansion of inverters and battery capacity, helping C&I users better manage energy costs, improve supply reliability, and respond to evolving load and operational demands.Sungrow at WFES 2026WFES 2026 serves as an important platform for Sungrow to demonstrate how its latest utility-scale and C&I technologies address real-world challenges related to grid stability, system deployment, and long-term operation. The showcased solutions reflect Sungrow's continued commitment to advancing renewable energy technologies that support a more resilient and sustainable global energy infrastructure.About SungrowSungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of June 2025, Sungrow has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service.For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en.