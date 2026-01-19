Hammond Power Solutions Appoints Xavier Biot as Vice President, Strategic Accounts

GUELPH, ON (January 19, 2026) -- Hammond Power Solutions (HPS), a leader in dry-type transformers and power quality solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Xavier Biot as Vice President, Strategic Accounts.



In this role, he will lead HPS's strategic account teams. He will partner with customers to align transformer and power quality solutions with evolving electrification, sustainability, and operational needs. His focus will be on helping customers improve efficiency, reliability, and long-term value in their energy infrastructure.Bringing more than 25 years of global leadership experience, Biot has held senior roles in sales, operations, and strategic market development. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Digital Energy & Power Products at Schneider Electric, overseeing P&L and delivering innovative solutions across homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industrial markets."Xavier's extensive experience and customer-focused approach make him an ideal leader for our strategic account teams," said Dave Kinsella, Chief Commercial Officer at HPS. "His ability to translate strategy into action and build strong partnerships will directly benefit our customers as they navigate electrification and energy transition challenges."Throughout his career, he has held leadership roles across Latin America, Pacific, Europe, and Canada, giving him a broad perspective on global markets and customer needs. Biot is recognized for building diverse, high-performing teams and fostering collaboration to deliver measurable results for customers."I am excited to join Hammond Power Solutions at a time when electrification and decarbonization are critical," said Xavier Biot. "HPS helps customers achieve their reliability, efficiency, and sustainability objectives, and I look forward to supporting them through outcome-based delivery that creates measurable value."ABOUT HAMMOND POWER SOLUTIONS INC.Hammond Power Solutions Inc. ("HPS" or the "Company") enables electrification through its broad range of dry-type transformers, power quality products and related magnetics. HPS' standard and custom-designed products are essential and ubiquitous in electrical distribution networks through an extensive range of end-user applications. The Company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States (U.S.), Mexico and India and sells its products around the globe. HPS shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol HPS.A.