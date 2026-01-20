Natural Power announces global leadership appointments

Jim Adams has been appointed as Global Director for Advisory and Analytics, responsible for leading the business' advisory and analytics capability within a newly established global organisational structure. The move brings together teams across regions to enhance collaboration, consistency and the delivery of insight-led advice to clients worldwide.



Jim, who most recently served as the company's President of North American Operations, brings extensive experience and a strong track record of leadership in complex renewable energy projects and transactions. In his new role, he will focus on aligning expertise across geographies, strengthening service delivery and supporting clients as they navigate the challenges of their individual market.Commenting on his appointment, Jim said: "This global structure allows us to bring the very best of our advisory and analytics capabilities to all clients. I'm energised by the opportunity to build a more unified, collaborative team and deliver insights that drive meaningful impact on a global scale."To support this strategic change, Holly Burnett has been promoted to President of Natural Power in North America. Previously Senior Vice President, Holly has worked alongside Jim and the broader team for many years, playing a key role in the growth of Natural Power's North American business and is widely recognised for her leadership and operational expertise.Holly said: "I'm honoured to step into this position and continue building on the strong foundation our team has created. North America is central to our company's vision, and I look forward to supporting our people and clients as we expand our capabilities and deliver exceptional service."Natural Power operates from three US offices in New York, Seattle and the Denver area, supporting institutional investors, banks, developers, asset owners, power producers, utilities and government organisations. Since 2022, the company has supported more than 193 GW of potential and realised renewable energy transactions across North America, including multiple major platform acquisitions and investments.These appointments mark an important step in Natural Power's continued evolution as a globally aligned consultancy, strengthening its ability to deliver high-quality, insight-driven services to clients worldwide.If you are interested in a career with Natural Power, visit www.naturalpower.com/us/careers to find out more - new opportunities are being posted regularly, and speculative applications are also being accepted.