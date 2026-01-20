POWER THAT PERFORMS: FPT POWER GENERATION SOLUTIONS SET TO TAKE THE SPOTLIGHT AT POWERGEN INTERNATIONAL 2026

FPT, the Iveco Group brand dedicated to the design, production, and sale of advanced powertrains for on-road, off-road, marine, and power generation applications, is presenting its portfolio of innovative solutions at POWERGEN International 2026. The world's premier forum for power generation professionals takes place on January 20-22 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.



Recognized as a global powerhouse selling over 30,000 units every year, FPT's expanded line-up of 2.4-16L engines at this year's event. Fully compliant with international emissions regulations, the portfolio supports every power generation needs - from stationary standby to mobile prime power. Engineered for unwavering reliability, FPT engines keep power flowing in every environment and situation, including extreme climate events.BROAD PORTFOLIO ENSURES GLOBAL EMISSIONS COMPLIANCEFPT power generation offer includes the R24, R38, F28, F34, F36, N45, N67, CURSOR 9, CURSOR 13 and CURSOR 16 platforms, available in multiple emissions tiers to meet global regulatory demands. For unregulated markets, FPT developed compact engines to provide robust power with lower fuel burn and minimal maintenance - ideal for customers focused durability and lifecycle value. This unregulated engine family extends from 2.4 to 16-liter G-Drive engines, delivering power from 20 to 550 kWe.The Tier 3 line-up of 4.5 to 12.9 liter engines deliver reliable power options, reduced fuel consumption, minimized maintenance requirements, and a space-saving design to simplify and expedite installation efficiency. The G-Drive on Tier 3 engines provides a quick-to-market solution, thanks to the pre-assembled cooling pack and air cleaner. At the show, visitors can explore the highly reliable 4.5-liter engine suited for emergency power applications and available in both mechanical and electronically controlled configurations.For applications requiring the most stringent emission compliance, FPT Tier 4 Final/Stage V engines ensure notable performance and efficiency advantages. A plug-and-play after treatment system (ATS) simplifies OEM validation, while the patented HI-eSCR2 technology combines particulate filtration within the SCR catalyst - trapping, oxidizing, and converting emissions simultaneously - in a maintenance free process. These engines offer outstanding performance, with excellent transient load response optimized fluid consumption, and an impressive 600-hour service interval, contributing to a lower total cost of ownership (TCO).Three flagship platforms will anchor FPT's POWERGEN 2026 exhibit, each representing a distinct emissions tier.OVER A CENTURY OF TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONWith over 100 years of engine manufacturing heritage, FPT remains at the forefront of advanced diesel engine innovation, supporting microgrids and other emerging technologies with dependable back-up power. FPT's patented electronically controlled exhaust flap maximizes performance under low temperature, low load conditions. Improved exhaust gas temperature control also accelerates SCR performance during the cold start phase of the emissions cycle.All FPT Tier 4 Final and Stage V engines are fully compatible with diesel and renewable/paraffinic fuels, such as HVO. When paired with FPT's proven ATS technology, these engines deliver some of the industry's most efficient low-emission solutions - reducing CO₂ output by up to 90%.Additionally, FPT Connected Services and the MyFPT mobile app enable operators to remotely and proactively monitor engine performance in real time. This supports predictive maintenance, reduces the risk of unplanned downtime, and helps lower fuel consumption and emissions.FPT MULTI-ENERGY STRATEGYGuided by evolving customer requirements and future energy demands, FPT continues to advance sustainable internal combustion engines spanning diesel (HVO), natural gas, biomethane and hydrogen. Having produced more than 100,000 natural gas engines produced to date, FPT is a pioneer in methane and natural gas propulsion for both on-road and off-road applications.Today the brand continues its transition toward a comprehensive multi-energy ecosystem - delivering next generation power solutions for light-, medium- and heavy-duty applications that help customers achieve performance, cost efficiency and sustainability goals.Stop by FPT's booth # 1419 at POWERGEN 2026 to learn more or visit the website at fptindustrial.com.FPT Industrial is a brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG), dedicated to the design, production, and sale of powertrains and solutions for on- and off-road vehicles, as well as marine and power generation applications. Over 8,000 people across ten production sites and ten R&D centers work for FPT Industrial all around the world. Active in nearly 100 different countries, its global sales and its Customer Service department supports all Brand customers. The extensive product offering includes six engine ranges with power outputs from 42 hp to over 1,000 hp, transmissions with torque up to 500 Nm, and front and rear axles from 2.45 to 32 tonne GAW (Gross Axle Weight). FPT Industrial offers the most complete line-up of natural gas engines for industrial applications on the market, with power outputs ranging from 50 to 520 hp. A dedicated ePowertrain division is accelerating the path towards net zero-emissions mobility, with electric drivelines, battery packs, and battery management systems. This extensive offering, and its strong focus on R&D, makes FPT Industrial a world leader in industrial powertrains and solutions. For more information, visit www.fptindustrial.com.