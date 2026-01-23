Scanifly and IronRidge Integrate Drone-Based PV Design with Racking Layouts, Eliminating Duplicate Work and Accelerating Project Timelines

Scanifly, the solar industry's leader in PV design and field operations software, announced an integration with IronRidge, an Enstall company and trusted name in solar mounting systems for over 25 years. The integration automatically transfers Scanifly design data and panel placement directly into IronRidge's Design Assistant, eliminating platform switching and saving contractors 1-3 hours per project.



The direct API integration connects Scanifly's design environment with IronRidge's racking, bill of materials (BOM), and engineering document capabilities. Solar contractors can now select optimal mounting equipment and generate comprehensive BOMs in just a couple of mouse clicks without recreating their array layouts.The integration delivers immediate advantages:â€¢ Unifies PV design, racking, and BOMs in one easy workflowâ€¢ Eliminates duplicate work by automatically transferring panel layoutsâ€¢ Saves 1-3 hours per project on design and planning tasksâ€¢ Ensures accurate inventory for install dayâ€¢ Prevents costly revisions and equipment shortagesScanifly's drone-based technology produces to-scale 3D models with exact measurements that flow directly into IronRidge Design Assistant. This precision prevents revisions on install day, eliminates procurement errors, and ensures rails are neither over- nor under-ordered, avoiding the costly mistakes that happen when modules are accidentally redrawn with wrong spacing or placement."In 2026, when solar companies need to be more time and cost-efficient than ever, eliminating wasteful steps is critical," said Jason Steinberg, CEO of Scanifly. "Scanifly's focus is on reducing time spent in the solar workflow while never compromising on system accuracy, fitment, or maximizing production. Our integration with IronRidge delivers exactly thatâ€”connecting precise DroneDesign layouts directly to their racking calculations so contractors can move faster without sacrificing quality."This connection combines Scanifly's photorealistic designs with IronRidge's proven mounting expertise, ensuring a perfect fitâ€”based on actual roof conditionsâ€”for the XR or Aire racking systems and preferred attachments like FlashFoot2 or HUG."The Scanifly + IronRidge API integration enables our design team to quickly and accurately generate racking quantities for each project with just a few clicks," said Davis Fogerty, Co-Owner & Senior Residential Project Manager at Namaste Solar. "This streamlined process reduces front-end design time and ensures our warehouse and crews receive precisely what they need for efficient execution.""This integration accelerates the path from design to installation by eliminating redundant design work and ensuring accurate racking specifications," said Tony Lenh, Digital Product Lead at IronRidge. "By removing the need to manually transfer data between platforms, contractors can work faster and with greater confidence that the racking system matches what's needed on the roof."Solar contractors can access the Scanifly + IronRidge integration starting today. Visit https://scanifly.com/product/integrations/ironridge/ to learn more.About ScaniflyScanifly is the only solar design software that lets you create PV layouts instantly with AI, then verify with drones for perfect install-day accuracy â€” all on one platform. Contractors using Scanifly's mobile, web, and drone-based technology cut site survey time by 90% and eliminate design revisions. Learn more at https://scanifly.com/.About IronRidgeIronRidge designs and manufactures structural hardware for residential and commercial solar installations. Since 1996, IronRidge has been trusted by leading installers for products that are engineered to withstand extreme environments and backed by a 25-year warranty. With innovative solutions like XR Rails and FlashFoot2, IronRidge makes solar mounting simpler, stronger, and more reliable. All IronRidge products are made in the USA. Learn more at www.ironridge.com.