Tigo Energy Next Gen Software-Enhanced GO Battery Now Available in North America

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo" or "Company"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced the availability of the enhanced Tigo GO Battery, strengthening its role in distributed energy management with overall performance improvements and the addition of key features. The GO Battery also now qualifies for participation in select Virtual Power Plant (VPP) programs and has been added to the EnergyHub and Uplight distributed energy resource management (DERMS) platforms. The Tigo GO Battery is fully compatible with the latest energy products from the Tigo GO Optimized ESS and Tigo EI Residential Solution in the U.S. market.



Designed for flexibility and longevity, the Tigo GO Battery is a modular, scalable energy storage solution built to adapt to evolving energy needs. Available in 5kWh increments and expandable to up to 30kWh systems, the lightweight modules stack with plug-and-play wiring, helping reduce installation time, allowing owners to expand systems as energy needs grow. The GO Battery features Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) chemistry and is UL 9540A certified for safety and space optimization. The system components feature a rugged NEMA 4X enclosure, with a wide operating temperature range (-10 °C to +50 °C), to help provide year-round durability and an industry-leading 11-year warranty to deliver long-term peace of mind and investment protection."The key to success with Tigo is in the many improvements over the past few years that don't really fit neatly into a single category, but everything has gotten better, which has been reason enough for us to keep recommending and deploying so many Tigo systems," said Brian Flannigan, owner and CEO, at Premier Improvements Solar. "The upgrades to the GO Battery systems will make them even easier to design, faster to install and commission, and great to manage and service in large numbers. These changes are all welcome, but the addition of VPP eligibility really takes the GO Battery to the next level. Another important benefit to working with Tigo is that you always have a domestic service team member just a phone call away, even if we have needed that resource less and less."Virtual Power Plant programs have become one additional way for homeowners to benefit from home storage investments. Approximately 37.5 GW of assets participated in VPPs in North America in 2025, representing a 13.7% year-over-year increase. By integrating Tigo GO Battery assets into demand response and grid services platforms, homeowners can seamlessly participate in utilities' demand response and grid services programs, helping to enable flexible load management and improved grid reliability. For participating homeowners, this capability can translate into new revenue opportunities and an additional option for using stored energy. Through an API-level integration between Flip Energy and the Tigo EI Platform, the GO Battery gives installers a simple pathway to offer customers VPP-capable storage without requiring additional hardware or complex configurations. Flip is a turnkey solution to launch and scale Battery Incentive programs, customized to simplify access to Battery Incentive programs across the US. Integration with Flip makes it effortless for customers to join and stay active, and turn storage devices into reliable grid assets with little to no engineering."Tigo and Flip share a vision of making grid services available and rewarding for all," said Ben Larralde, co-founder and CEO at Flip Energy. "This partnership makes it easy for customers to unlock the full potential of batteries and contribute to a more reliable and resilient grid.""Whether operating as a standalone solar-plus-storage system or as part of a VPP, the GO Battery embodies our commitment to Total Quality Solar and building products that make energy smarter, safer, and more flexible for everyone," said Jing Tian, chief growth and revenue officer at Tigo Energy. "Virtual power plants represent the next frontier for distributed energy resources, and by qualifying the Tigo GO Battery for these programs via the Flip integration, we're giving homeowners and installers new ways to maximize value and resilience. Best of all, these systems reduce installation time, which means our installer partners in the field can commission and get to work on the next one, efficiently."To learn more about the Tigo GO Battery and the Tigo EI Residential platform, visit the Tigo website or schedule a meeting with a member of the Tigo team at RE+ Northeast in Boston, MA, from February 4-5 in booth 554. First-time Tigo installers can sign up for the Tigo Green Glove service program here.About Tigo EnergyFounded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and provider of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.About Flip EnergyFlip Energy provides a grid services platform that helps companies that make, sell, and finance residential and commercial batteries monetize them through utility and wholesale market programs. By managing enrollment, telemetry, dispatch, and settlement, Flip enables its partners to unlock new revenue streams while delivering value to end customers.