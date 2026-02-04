Kseng Solar Successfully Hosted Year-End Gala and 10th Anniversary Awards Ceremony
On January 30, Kseng Solar, partnered with Sungrow and Longi, successfully concluded its 2025 Year-End Gala & 10th Anniversary Awards Ceremony — an unforgettable night that celebrated a decade of achievements and partnerships, as well as looking forward to many more years of success ahead.
Grand Entrance & Awards Ceremony
The venue glowed under dazzling lights as the Kseng team made a grand entrance. Speeches were then delivered by Mr. Yu Bin, CEO of Kseng Solar, along with representatives from Sungrow and Longi. Then continued with one of its highlights—the awards ceremony, which included the presentation of the "10-Year Best Partner Award" and "10-Year Outstanding Contribution Award," recognizing the dedication and outstanding efforts of all recipients.
Captivating Performances & Lucy Prize Draws
Vibrant performances and exciting prize draws kept the energy high throughout the event. Each announcement of a winner sparked cheers and applause, filling the hall with an electric atmosphere.
Though the night has come to an end, Kseng Solar's renewable journey continues. Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015, driven by dual manufacturing bases and vertically integrated production, Kseng Solar will continue to develop more high-quality solar racking solutions, advancing toward a sustainable, zero-carbon future.
