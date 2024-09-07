7 Solutions Streamlining the Transportation of Mobile Solar Farms

Solar panels have made renewable energy more accessible for homes and businesses. The next step in addressing sustainable power is creating solar farms. While these systems are great, they require meticulous transportation planning.

Without a safe blueprint, the entire process could go wrong and cost thousands of dollars. Here is a guide with seven solutions to streamline mobile solar farm transportation.

1. Wielding Foldable Designs

Thanks to their scalability, solar panels can vary in size. A homeowner or company leader can install a couple on their roof or invest in an entire farm. Residential areas can expect about 60 cells and 40 pounds of panels, whereas commercial installations can weigh over 70 pounds. If a company moves 100 industrial-sized solar panels, it needs a more streamlined design to ensure they fit within the transportation method.

One of the best strategies for streamlined transportation is collapsible solar panels. Moving these renewable energy devices is easier because you can fold or roll them up to save space. With less room necessary, transit can lower transit costs and the number of required vehicles. SolarCont — an Austrian energy company — recently unveiled a foldable mobile solar container with an easy-to-use rail system, demonstrating the power of modern solutions.

2. Incorporating Lightweight Materials

When transporting the mobile solar farm, lightweight materials make the job more manageable. Heavy objects weigh the vehicle down and force the engine to work harder, thus burning more fuel. Recently, companies have developed solar farms with lighter materials to streamline transportation. This change is necessary when a disaster occurs, and companies need rapid solutions to help the public.

One of the best options for solar farms is carbon fiber. This material is advantageous because it's lightweight, strong and corrosion-resistant. Its flexibility helps mobile farm transportation because you can mold it into unique shapes. The downside of carbon fiber is the expense and high demand, as experts say the energy sector also needs it for wind turbine blades and household items.

3. Finding Unconventional Vehicles

Once you fold the solar panels, it's time to move them to their next destination. The vehicle used in transit depends on your location, so a conventional truck might not be an option. You may use modified shipping containers because of their security and storage benefits. In rural areas, companies could use tractors or skid steer loaders to move the mobile farms. Energy professionals in Maharashtra, India, put their solar panels on a trolley.

Agriculture is critical to the Sangli District's economy, considering the soil's fertility and building development. Inside the district, a solar power company mounted the farm on a trolley to ensure its safety. Their strategy involved installing a spring suspension on each corner, protecting the panels while sitting on the platform. With the shock absorbers, the mobile solar farms avoid microcracks when riding over bumpy fields.

4. Using the Correct Trailer

Transporting mobile solar farms in the U.S. likely involves using the highway or interstate. On the open roads, renewable energy professionals should consider a trailer to move these large panels. These attachments keep the technologies safe and stable while traveling at high speeds. A sturdy, heavy-duty vehicle is also necessary for towing the solar panels, so check the towing capacity to ensure it's capable.

When searching for a trailer, finding one with the correct fit is essential. Experts say that professionals in the energy industry should use gooseneck trailers to carry heavy machinery. These haulers require a specific hitch connected to a fixed ball, so find the correct size to fit your vehicle. If the property has unique terrain, the job may require ATV utility trailers to handle the more challenging aspects.

5. Employing Telematics Systems

Driving long distances to transport mobile solar farms requires significant fuel usage. Whether gasoline, diesel or electric, the vehicle must stop and refuel at convenience stations. How can companies optimize their consumption? Route planning is vital to finding the most efficient path to the destination. Transportation planning should account for traffic and travel at off-peak hours to avoid congestion and decrease the risk of panel damage.

In the past, drivers would have researched traffic and the map for the best route. Now, they can take advantage of telematics systems in their vehicle. These devices find the most efficient routes and remove the guesswork from transportation. With intelligent information systems, you know which roads are clear and which highways have a mile-long jam. Telematics also benefits mobile solar farm transportation by enhancing security and aiding asset recovery.

6. Installing Security Systems

Mobile solar farms contain expensive equipment, and thieves could target them on the road. This liability means transportation must include security systems to prevent theft and damage. Mobile solar farms are vulnerable on the road because of their copper wiring, considering the high scrap value. The rise of solar power has led to over $100,000 of stolen copper in California and other locations.

When transporting mobile solar farms, install security systems within the vehicle. These technologies could include cameras, monitors and other gadgets to heighten awareness. Cross-country trips could require stopping for the night, so a security apparatus is essential for preventing losses and damage. With smartphones, you can watch the feed while driving or away from the vehicle for extra security.

7. Testing Wireless Solar Power

One of the best ways to transport solar power involves removing the energy from the moving process. Recent innovations involve wireless solar power transfer, letting you worry less about the liabilities of road transportation. Last year, the California Institute of Technology tested solar energy harvesting and transmitting it to the Earth's surface. This solution could significantly aid transit by sending the power to your desired location.

While the technology is young, wireless transfer could significantly affect the energy industry's future. How effective is wireless solar transfer? A 2023 Procedia Technology study found it sent renewable energy with nearly zero losses and a high transmission distance. The researchers leveraged magnetic resonance technology and a class-D RF power amplifier to achieve almost 99% efficiency. This innovation is worth tracking for future transportation needs.

Streamlining Mobile Solar Farm Transportation

Mobile solar farms have become more prominent because they access rural and hard-to-reach areas. The demand for these solutions has increased because of the world's focus on sustainability, so better transportation options are necessary.

While some tools are experimental, others have demonstrated their value in mobile solar farm transportation.