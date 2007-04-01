Editorial Comments

Spring is in the air and we have a nice mix of articles for this issue of the eMagazine. But first … I must share this great photo which I think portrays a much clearer message than any Hollywood or rock star global warming extravaganza could.

As you know, we are all about solutions here at EarthToys. This photo illustrates a string of solutions … but perhaps we now need to do something else because miniaturization seems to have run it’s course.

Needless to say … thanks to James Russo, we do have an opinion piece about Al Gore’s “An Inconvenient Truth” for you to read. I must admit that I haven’t seen it myself … but then again I think I already know about the problems … and would rather focus on the solutions (yadayada).

This month we have introduced a new feature for your enjoyment. The EarthToys Alternative Energy Forums have been created so that we can build a nice library of knowledge four ourselves and future generations. I encourage everyone to have a look and participate by asking questions or giving answers and opinions in this discussion group. The topics that I have laid out are an attempt to organize our thoughts into a library that can quickly be accessed for research and feedback. When you get there you will see that it’s pretty empty … and it will remain that way unless everyone participates. Please help us build this resource and in turn help others build projects that will save or create energy. Once a month I will grab the best conversations and put them into a rambling article like this that will be placed in our library for future researchers.

OK, now to the eMagazine issue. What the heck is a Clean Energy Incubator? My Interview with Joel Serface of Austin Energy should help you understand the concept. If you have a new technology that needs to be tested in the real world … you had better read this one.

One of the buggaboos haunting Solar Contractors for years has been the old $ payback issue. Well, Michael Vickerman has a better approach. Use Internal Rate of Return (IRR) analysis. He claims an IRR of 6.1% for his solar water heater if natural gas prices rise a measly 3% per annum. Read “Solar: The No Risk Path to Wealth Creation” to find out more.

Any capitalists out there? I sure hope so. We need you to generate cash to pay for the changes that need to be made for our survival. Better read FUTURE ENERGY to find out which energy companies could evolve to be the Microsoft and Dell or Apple of the future.

Andrew Stobart contributed 2 great “solution” based articles for this issue. ENERGY FROM THE TIDES and WIND ENERGY USING CONTRA ? ROTATION are both excellent scientific articles that explain how we can use the wind and sea to create energy.

For another scientific article don’t miss MICROBIAL FUEL CELLS by Biswajit Mandal of the Haldia Institute of Technology. Simple enough “A microbial fuel cell is a device that directly converts the metabolic and enzyme catalytic energy to electricity by using conventional electrochemical technology. Microbial Fuel Cells (MFC) are capable of converting energy, available in bio-convertible substrate, directly into electricity with the help of bacteria.” Electricity from Garbage and Germs … hmmm … sounds like a good idea to me!

RENEWABLE ENERGY A MUST FOR AUSTRALIA sounds like a regional article but it really isn’t. In a speech at the University of New South Wales, Dr Herman Scheer states “We are still waiting for someone on the global political scene to step out of current system and leap into a sustainable, forward-looking energy system. This task should fall on Australia. It would be much easier to show the viability of a renewable energy system here than anywhere else in the world. The continent of Australia has a very large area and a low population density. The sun radiation is more than twice as much as in Germany and wind conditions at the coast are perfect. Accordingly, the potential for renewable energy is huge.”

Now on to some practical applications and products that are available right now. Firstly … how about using in floor heating systems? AFFORDABLE EFFICIENT COMFORT FOR COLD FEET claims that radiant floor heat costs less to operate than other forms of heat. Check it out.

Transportation is a huge energy hog and polluter. Get on the band wagon and insist that your city begins TAKING THE GREEN ROUTE WITH FUEL CELL BUSES. Or, if you live in a gated community how about using a NEIGHBORHOOD ELECTRIC VEHICLE.

Last but not least, an encouraging article from Chad Whitney. It seems that some folks are indeed REBUILDING A GREEN NEW ORLEANS.

Enjoy the issue and please be sure to let us know your thoughts. You can either send us an article for the next issue, participate in our forums or just write an email letter like these LETTERS TO THE EDITOR.

Bob Hetherington