How to Make the Most of Your Pellet Stove Investment

Did you recently purchase a pellet stove, expecting it to heat your entire house and save you a bunch of money, only to find that it fell short? Maybe you are considering a switch to pellet stove heat, but worried about how to make the most out of your investment.

If you burned through a ton of fuel this winter and have not seen the savings, then you may be wondering what you're doing wrong? This scenario isn't something other people seem to be expounding on, as they rave about all the money they are saving on heat. So, what gives?

You don't hear statements like these very often, because it's not a typical issue with pellet stoves. Usually people are scrambling to find lower settings and evenly disperse the heat. However, sometimes people have such experiences, and the good news is that it's easy to find a solution.

In order to achieve the savings you expect, the process starts with some considerations prior to purchasing a stove (or reevaluating some things). These considerations are important, so let's review the questions you need to ask yourself, as well as discuss with a qualified renewable heating technician:

What do I expect to achieve when purchasing a renewable energy appliance for my home? Can I place the unit in the right location to get the most out of the appliance or is it going to be restricted by doors, small rooms or a lack of air circulation? Is my home in need of a little or a lot of insulation so that the heat is not being wasted? Do some of the typical energy saving culprits like doors, windows, seals, etc. need some attention? Can I enjoy my pellet stove where I need to place it?

It is very important that a qualified heating expert review your home, discuss your expectations and concerns, and help you with the placement of your pellet stove so that it will be able to distribute heat most effectively, efficiently and evenly. This will help ensure you get the most benefit from your pellet stove, as well as help determine if ceiling fans and/or your central furnace blower will be needed to help circulate the heat throughout your home. All homes and layouts are different, so where your friend placed their pellet stove, might not be the best option for you.

Proper placement, correct installation, fuel quality and scheduled maintenance will result in pellet stove operating at peak performance and efficiency. It is best to run the appliance on the lower heat settings like 2 or 3 rather than up at 4 or 5. The higher heat settings result in lower efficiency and the appliance cycling from high to pilot fire too often. A lower steady heat setting will bring the home up to the desired temperature and will keep it there for longer periods of time. The appliance will stay cleaner and you will not go through as much fuel.

Most people do not realize that they will be heating areas of their home that were normally shut down because of high heat bills. With a pellet stove, the home temperature is typically up to 10 degrees warmer, so it takes a little more fuel to get it there. You will enjoy the radiant heat and once again can sit in your home toasty warm and not covered with layers of clothes and blankets to save on those high heat bills.

What kind of savings can I expect with my pellet stove? What is normal?

Typical savings are in excess of 60 percent. However, if you even reach a 15-30 percent return on your investment, you're going to save money. Using renewable energy, avoiding foreign oil, and investing in a green appliance are added benefits many people decide to factor into their investment.

American Energy Systems has been inventing and manufacturing alternative heating products that burn a variety wood pellet, corn, and biomass fuels since 1973. AES has achieved international recognition for their MagnuM Countryside pellet stove and are recognized in the hearth industry as leaders in Biomass & Corn burning technology. You can learn more about American Energy Systems on their website at http://magnumheat.com and talk to their heating experts at 1-800-495-3196.