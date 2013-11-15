Nigeria Alternative Energy EXPO 2013

The Nigeria Alternative Energy Exhibition (NAEE 2013) ended at ShehuYar' Adua Convention Centre in Abuja after a successful third edition of one of Africa's biggest energy forum.

The Conference was declared open by the Hon. Minister of Power, Professor Chinedu Nebo who was represented by his senior Personal Assistant, Dr. Albert Okorogu along with a large delegation from the ministry's parastatals. Similarly the technical adviser on the Presidential Task Force on Power, Dr. Stephen Ogaji also presented good will message. The Hon. Minister of Environment was represented by the National Coordinator, Renewable Energy Programme, Mrs. BahjjahatuAbubakar.

Over 30 local and international exhibitors and sponsors participated at the conference. They included the large contingent sent by the South African Ministry of Trade and Industry, and the Export Development Council for the third consecutive editions as well as the world number one photovoltaic module manufacturing giant, Trina Solar which is listed in NYSE and operates in more than 23 countries worldwide. Other specialist environmental enterprises in Nigeria and abroad featured at the expo that showcased the latest technology and products from various aspect of renewable energy.

Well informed academic and strategic research papers were presented by various engineering groups on solar, biomass, wind, tidal wave power sources.. In a welcome address by the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Sir Emmanuel Onyejeose commended the Federal Government of Nigeria for its political will and commitment in its privatization of public power utility and the take-off of the Independent Power Providers, (IPP) and the introduction of the distribution companies, (DISCOs) which will fully take-over from the inefficient PHCN.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the conference, based on various discussant groups drawn from local and international assessors, which included the Permanent Secretary, Kwara State Ministry of Energy, Alhaji Sharu Mohammed and Edward Rae, the CEO of Current Automation from South Africa and an Executive Director and president Africa of Trina Solar, Mr. Marcus Rother, the following points were address: