Case Study - Windward Nazarene Bay View Golf Course

In 2012, the Bay View golf course decided to start producing its own energy through solar. On five separate facilities with five separate metering systems, they accomplished this task generating around 85% of their total energy through a SolarEdge enabled, optimized PV system.

The Project included 882 60-cell 255W LG modules, and 133 72-cell 280W CRM modules connected to over 1000 OP300 Power Optimizers under a PPA agreement. Thirteen SE20k and one SE10k SolarEdge inverters were used to support a 480Vac system.

Choosing the Right Technology

HEC designers evaluated both central inverters and module level electronics for the installation. They initially decided

upon micro inverters due to the multi-faceted design of the installation, moderate shade concerns and difficulty in

utilizing all of the rooftop area. However, they soon learned about a new technology that might be able to help them

improve the design and strengthen the economics of the project even further.

Optimized with SolarEdge

HEC Designers assessed the newly launched SolarEdge commercial SE20k inverters and discovered that they could

accomplish a similar design to micro inverters but at a lower cost and with increased energy production. "SolarEdge SE20k inverters provide native 480Vac support, and do not require transformers that come with additional

cost and additional power losses," said Josh Mason,

Commercial Solutions Representative.

Furthermore, the economics of SolarEdge on a large project were better due to Balance of Systems savings and a lower head to head charge for the inverters.

Maximum Rooftop Utilization

HEC were able to use more than 90% of the South East and South West facing rooftop surface to deliver an unparalleled solution to the customer.

The final design included 5 systems:

25 kW for lighting

21 kW to charge golf carts

86 kW for powering the kitchen

21 kW for powering the driving range lights

24 kW for powering the pro shop and mini putt

In total, the site connected 5 systems to 5 meters in order to generate over 85% of the net energy needed by the course.