TOP 5 Renewable Energy Crowdfunding Platforms.

Launched in 2013 , Mosaic has made more than 6 Million euro in a very short span of time. The platform operates similarly to Abundance energy, providing investors with returns generated through the sale of the solar energy generated by the project. The company functions like a virtual renewable energy bank, soliciting investments for solar projects and giving out loans that are to be paid back, typically, over about 10 years. The platform allows investors to invest from $25 on and provides them with returns of an average of 5%. The platform has become a major player in its own right in the solar PV market where more and more investors have become interested in crowd financing models for their solar projects. It has drawn a lot of attention from the media, and is usually being refferred to as the 'kick starter' for solar (for instance, by well known 'techie blog , TechChrunch). The platform is well known as the first US online marketplace for solar and is seen to be rapidly growing in the sector with many upcoming projects. Currently only investors from New York and California are able to participate, but the platform aims to enable investors from other states to be part of their success.

Want to read more about Mosaic?

Website: www.joinmosaic.com

Is crowdfunding the future of solar financing? (The Motley Fool)

Solar Mosaic Raises $2.5 Million Series A To Be The "Kickstarter For Solar" (TechCrunch)

Startup Launches Online Platform To Let Individuals Invest In Solar projects (Forbes)

P.S :Meet Gregory Rosen , the Chief Investment Officer of Mosaic Inc at the Renewable Energy Crowdfunding Conference