Using EagleView and Pictometry to Determine Solar Suitability and Prepare a Proposal

EagleView Technology Corporation is the unparalleled provider of aerial imagery, data analytics and GIS solutions serving the commercial, government and public utility sectors. The company's patented image capture processes and 3D modeling algorithms coupled with property-centric analytic tools empower end-user workflows with scalable, efficient and highly accurate answer sets in support of property claims, risk management, construction, emergency response, assessment, corridor mapping and more.

How can aerial image technology help me in the solar sales and design process?

Using PictometryOnline™ a contractor can immediately view a property as soon as a lead comes in. Within a matter of minutes the contractor can determine solar suitability and prepare a proposal. The imagery can be saved and used in the initial sales proposal which is very impressive to the property owner. Being first to bid often is the key to winning the job. Consumers are used to instant information and being able to respond quickly makes an important statement. The use of technology positions the contractor as a forward-thinking company that uses the latest tools and the customer can be assured their project will be done correctly. Also – being prepared ahead of time allows the salesperson to spend more time with the property owner, which means they are more likely to close the sale.

When it's time for design the EagleView Solar Roof Report will provide precise measurements of the roof along with a .dxf file that can be imported into a CAD system for the design of the system and development of the plan set. Contractors save hours of time not having to draw every property and they can be certain that the measurements they are working with are accurate.

After the installation, the report can be presented to the home or property owner as part of the warranty packet. It includes five aerial views of the property and detailed measurements of the roof. Often, the customer will show the impressive report to neighbors or friends and it turns into a referral tool. You can view a samples online at:

Residential sample: http://www.eagleview.com/Portals/0/PortalContent/PDF/SolarResidential1.pdf

Commercial sample: http://www.eagleview.com/Portals/0/PortalContent/PDF/SolarCommercial1.pdf

How does it work --- what is the process?

Contractors just use their web browser and log in to PictometryOnline for access. When they are ready to order an EagleView Report, they can do so from inside the program.

How is Pictometry imagery different than what I can see for free on the Internet?

When the images are taken, every square foot of an area is captured in high-resolution detail, from both orthogonal and oblique angles, giving Pictometry imagery something traditional aerial images or even satellite and GPS mapping can't provide: a detailed oblique view of any feature. The locational data associated with each pixel makes it possible for users to measure numerous geographic details such as distance, height, latitude/longitude coordinates, directional bearing and relative positioning.

Pictometry's Pentaview camera systems are based on architecture designed and patented by Pictometry. The Pentaview camera system is a multi-camera system comprised of five digital camera modules and an acquisition computer (with sensor control hardware and software).

The 16-megapixel Pentaview imaging system carries the United States Geological Survey (USGS) Camera Type Certification and comprises five custom-designed cameras. The five cameras are aimed with one looking nadir and four looking in each of the four cardinal oblique directions

Here is a link to a white paper on the relative measurement accuracies in our ortho and oblique imagery that goes into more technical detail of our cameras and collection of the imagery. http://www.eagleview.com/Portals/0/PortalContent/PDF/Relative%20Measurement%20Accuracies_2014-05-01.pdf

What tools come with the PictometryOnline program?

Contractors can access high-resolution aerial imagery of properties – top-down and north, south, east and west views. Included tools allow them to perform basic measurements – such as roof surface area, heights of trees, distance – to determine a property's suitability for a PV system. It's a great tool for prospecting and lead qualification.

Who should use EagleView?

Any solar contractor who wants to be more profitable and efficient and position themselves as a forward-thinking company that uses the latest technologies and tools.

What is an EagleView SolarReport and how does it add to my productivity and accuracy?

After the sale closes, contractors order the EagleView Solar Roof Report and are provided with precise measurements of the roof along with a .dxf file that can be imported into their CAD system for the design of the system and development of the plan set. Contractors save hours of time not having to draw every property and they can be certain that the measurements they are working with are accurate.

After the installation, the report can be presented to the home or property owner as part of the warranty packet. It includes five aerial views of the property and detailed measurements of the roof. Often, the customer will show the impressive report to neighbors or friends and it turns into a referral tool. You can view a samples online at:

Residential sample: http://www.eagleview.com/Portals/0/PortalContent/PDF/SolarResidential1.pdf

Commercial sample: http://www.eagleview.com/Portals/0/PortalContent/PDF/SolarCommercial1.pdf

What other applications is EagleView used for?

EagleView reports are used by roofing contractors, insurance companies and exterior contractors. The company can provide reports for the entire exterior of any property.

Pictometry imagery and analytical tools are used by many industries including local, state and federal governments for tax assessment, public safety, emergency response, planning and development. The commercial real estate industry uses our imagery to promote the sale/lease of properties. Oil and gas and electric utilities rely on our imagery to monitor their assets and meet federal requirement for high consequence areas. Contractors use the imagery to plan production for jobs ranging from roofing and siding to paving and landscape planning.

The ability to access a location from the office saves hours of time and costs from not having to travel to the property.

Learn more about these solar solutions at www.eagleview.com/solar

Karen Edwards, Marketing Director at EagleView Technologies

Karen L. Edwards has been a marketing professional for more than 20 years and has focused the past 12 years on marketing for the construction industry. Since 2010 Edwards has been marketing director at EagleView Technologies, leading corporate marketing initiatives for the company's EagleView and Pictometry brands and services.

Edwards serves as the chair of the Florida Roofing & Sheet Metal Contractor's Association PR and Marketing Committee. She has been published in many industry publications including Western Roofing, Siding & Insulation Magazine, Roofing Florida Magazine, Midwest Roofer Magazine, Remediation & Restoration Magazine and Roofing Contractor Magazine. Edwards has a Bachelor of Science degree in communications with a concentration in public relations from Millersville University, Millersville, PA.