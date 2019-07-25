Tell us a little bit about U.S. Battery and what sets your batteries apart from others?

U.S. Battery's advantages in the deep-cycle battery world are longest cycle-life, higher initial capacity, and faster cycle up to full rated capacity.

What trends are you currently seeing in Energy storage?

The U.S. power grid is becoming more unreliable every year. Energy storage can provide an increased level of reliability with backup power during energy blackouts and brownouts. Also, the feasibility of solar based power generation is increased by storing energy when solar is available for use, even at night or on heavy overcast days.

National and city-wide energy storage solutions seem decades away, so is there something individual homeowners can do?

Not only is national energy storage years away but it is not the most efficient method of storing and using energy due to power transmission losses. Therefore, it is much more efficient to add energy storage closer to the point of use; such as with homeowners, subdivisions, communities, small towns and cities.

When it comes to deep-cycle batteries used for energy storage, what are the differences in using an AGM versus an FLA battery?

AGM batteries have the advantage of not requiring regular maintenance but are more costly and may not last as long as well-maintained flooded deep-cycle batteries. They are also more susceptible to abuse such as overcharging and undercharging.

How can homeowners and installers properly size their battery bank for their individual purposes?

U.S. Battery has a battery sizing calculator on our website (https://usbattery.com/calculator/energy-chart.html) that helps estimate the total loads and runtimes for sizing the battery and the recharge requirements.

After installing a battery bank for home or business energy storage, what are the routine maintenance procedures that need to be addressed?

Flooded deep-cycle batteries should be regularly charged to full capacity, (at least weekly in heavy use applications). Water levels should be checked monthly and watered added as needed. Terminals should be cleaned and tightened monthly. Care and Maintenance Procedures are outlined on our website at (https://www.usbattery.com/info-center/care-and-maintenance/)

What is required to properly charge deep-cycle batteries?

U.S. Battery provides charging recommendations for both flooded deep-cycle and sealed AGM deep-cycle batteries on our website. ( https://www.usbattery.com/technical-info/charging-instructions/) Customers should always consult these recommendations when purchasing and installing chargers or charge controllers.

Give us the case for lead-acid batteries over lithium-ion for home energy storage?

Lead-acid batteries are much lower in cost per watt-hour and are much safer to use than lithium ion batteries. Even though lithium batteries have higher energy density, which is important for vehicular applications, home energy storage does not require high energy density since they are used in a stationary application. Lead-acid batteries are also much more resistant to abuse and can survive in a wider range of temperatures without expensive battery management systems (BMS's).