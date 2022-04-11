Defect Detection in Photovoltaic Modules

Electroluminescence Imaging

In crystalline silicon devices, cell breakages resulting from micro-cracks, degradation and shunted areas on cells are proven to cause major problems and remarkably affect module performance. Structural defects such as these may stem from challenges in silicon processing, the quality of crystalline lattices or other external influences. To address these issues, an array of photo-emissive diagnostic and quality control tools, based around camera detection systems, has rapidly developed over the recent years.

Many defects cannot be visually observed with the conventional imaging system. One way to detect all these problems that may affect module performance is by a measurement method known as the Electroluminescence Imaging (EL). EL imaging is a powerful quality assessment tool for both crystalline and thin film solar modules. It consists of applying a direct current to the solar module and measuring the photoemission by means of an infrared-sensitive camera. When properly adjusted and configured, the system is able to accurately detect numerous failures and ageing effects in very short times. The amount of light a cell generates for a given applied current can also serve as a measure of the solar cell's conversion efficiency.

Photovoltaic module inspection is a challenging process that needs a camera capable of snapping clear images at a specific wavelength range of 950-1250nm. As photovoltaic electroluminescence emissions are very weak, extremely sensitive cameras are required. The camera must have the ability to precisely render the whole panel in a single snap and an adequate resolution that enables easy detection of broken contacts, different light intensities, micro-cracks, and uniformities of the emitted photons to electrons that would otherwise not be possible by a visual inspection.