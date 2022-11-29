Award-winning Elementary School With Unique Roof Design Has Minimal Environmental Impact

If reading, writing, and arithmetic are the hallmarks of excellent elementary school education, the Annie E. Fales Elementary School in Westborough, Mass., is one of the best, ranked in the top 20% for overall test scores among nearly 1,700 public schools in the Commonwealth. With it's newly built, net zero-designed facility, the school has earned an A+ not only for the quality of education, but also for its impact on the environment.

The new school, designed by HMFH Architects of Cambridge, Mass., which specializes in educational facility design, is setting a precedent for energy-efficient design in educational facilities as the first net-positive energy public school in Massachusetts. In addition, the project has been recognized by Sika Sarnafil as a '2021 Project of the Year' in the 'Sustainability' category for the outstanding roof installation by a Sika-approved contractor.

"The town of Westborough has a goal of becoming carbon-emissions free by 2035," said Caitlin Osepchuk, AIA, HMFH Associate. "The entire facility -- from its site on the side of a hill, and geothermal heating and cooling system, to its centralized energy management system designed to use one-third of the energy typically used in a school of this size, highly efficient curtain wall system, LED lighting, triple glazed windows, and its unique roof structure – was designed to minimize impact on the environment."

The 58,000 square foot roof is indeed a unique aspect of the building, featuring 11 different raised sawtooth profiles each designed to both "optimize the amount of natural daylighting in the classrooms, and to provide the best orientation for the building's solar array," said Osepchuk.