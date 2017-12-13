SHELL UK CHAIR CONFIRMED TO SPEAK IN ALL-ENERGY 2018 OPENING PLENARY

Shell UK's Country Chair, Sinead Lynch, will be delivering a keynote address in the opening plenary session of All-Energy and the co-located Smart Urban Mobility Solutions (SUMS) on 2 May 2018 at Glasgow's SEC.



"We are delighted to be welcoming Sinead Lynch to the opening session of the UK's largest renewable and low carbon energy show, which also embraces the entire energy system from generation through to end-user, encompassing such vital elements as energy storage, energy efficiency, heat and, via SUMS, transport" says Event Director, Jonathan Heastie of Reed Exhibitions. "Shell was heavily involved in the very first All-Energy way back in 2001; it is great to have them involved at this level again, and talking about something so important to both All-Energy and SUMS - energy transition.This transition to low-carbon solutions, and the steps Shell is taking including their "Make the Future" initiative, will form the basis of what promises to be an illuminating keynote address by Sinead Lynch. I know there will be a packed hall to hear all about the company's perspective."About Sinead Lynch - Chair Shell UK LimitedSinead Lynch joined Shell in the role of UK Country Chair on September 1 2016. Prior to this she worked at BG Group where she was EVP Safety and Sustainability, and was responsible for the leadership and integration of Health, Safety & Asset Integrity, Security, Environment & Climate Change, Social Performance & Human Rights, Government & Policy Affairs and Communications disciplines.Sinead worked for BG since 1993, holding a wide variety of roles across business segments and disciplines. She began her career as a Geophysicist specialising in seismic processing and modelling before taking on roles in Exploration and Development Geophysics.Further informationAll-Energy is supported by nearly 40 trade associations, government departments, professional bodies and learned societies, and is held in association with the Renewable Energy Association; Highlands and islands Enterprise; Scottish Enterprise; the Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG), with Glasgow as its Host City, and the Society for Underwater Technology as Learned Society Patron. Shepherd and Wedderburn is the Headline Sponsor of All-Energy.Full information on exhibiting; sponsorship packages; the Giant Networking evening; the conference; accommodation and travel is available on the show's website at www.all-energy.co.uk