EV Connect Wins Two Largest U.S. Markets from Electrify America

EV Connect, a leading provider of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging solutions, which includes an innovative and robust platform for managing the entire EV Connect charging ecosystem, today announced that it has won contracts from Electrify America for multi-unit dwelling and workplace EV infrastructure in the two largest markets in the United States - New York City and Los Angeles - and the cities of San Jose, CA and Raleigh, NC.



More Headlines Articles

Electrify America, which is investing $2 billion in U.S. electric vehicle charging infrastructure, selected EV Connect to acquire, install and manage at least 630 charging ports at multi-unit dwelling and workplace sites within the greater New York City, Los Angeles, San Jose and Raleigh markets. The award and subsequent agreement between Electrify America and EV Connect includes ten years of software, hardware maintenance and on-going management services for these locations."The New York and Los Angeles markets are not only the two largest cities in the U.S., but represent more than 50% of the current EV driver populations", said Jordan Ramer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer for EV Connect. "We are honored that Electrify America recognized our significant presence and success in these very large markets, and entrusted us with these very important opportunities."Work on these projects has already begun, and all locations will be operational within 15 months. There are still opportunities for site hosts to take advantage of this program by contacting EV Connect. Additionally, EV Connect will make the data generated by the charging stations and some of its management capabilities available to a nationwide management platform being built for Electrify America. This platform will enable them to have visibility into the EV Connect network supporting these markets.EV Connect's deep experience in the management of large, multi-vendor EV ecosystems will provide an efficient, reliable and easy-to-use experience for these communities, the utilities that serve them and drivers that rely on a robust fueling network. As with all other EV Connect locations, the hardware and software used in this project will be built on an open, standards-based architecture. EV Connect is the nation's largest and most successful provider of an open, standards-based platform for EV charging.These awards follow the recent New York State Energy Research Development Agency (NYSERDA) Cleaner Greener Communities and California Energy Commission (CEC) West Coast Electric Highway program grants to EV Connect to complete key ecosystem build-outs in New York and California.About EV Connect, Inc.EV Connect is a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for commercial, enterprise, hospitality, university and government facilities. EV Connect developed and operates the industry's most robust and flexible cloud-based platform for the management of charging stations and the drivers that use them. The EV Connect platform provides charge station-agnostic command & control; enterprise and energy systems integration via an open API; driver communications and support; and demand-response functionality across multiple charging networks.Established in 2009, EV Connect's customers include Yahoo!, Hilton Worldwide, Western Digital, ADP, California Department of Transportation, Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority, New York Power Authority, and numerous municipalities. For more information, please visit http://www.evconnect.com.About Electrify AmericaElectrify America LLC, based in Reston, Virginia, will invest $2 billion over the next 10 years in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure and education programs in the U.S. Over four 30-month cycles, Electrify America will invest $1.2 billion nationwide (in states other than California) and $800 million in California, one of the largest ZEV markets in the world. This investment represents the largest of its kind.Electrify America's vision is to establish a premier ZEV charging network that is comprehensive, technically advanced and customer-centric -- to drive ZEV adoption by reducing charging anxiety and increasing convenience. One of Electrify America's guiding principles is to build a network that is economically sustainable for the long term. Our infrastructure investment, combined with our education and access programs, will enable millions of Americans to discover the benefits of ZEV driving.