Halo Energy Acquires Shrouded Wind-Turbine Technology From Ogin Inc.

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Energy, a maker of small-scale wind turbines for on-site generation, has acquired wind-turbine technology developed by Ogin Inc., whose IEC-Certified wind turbine achieved the best aerodynamic coefficient of performance in the industry. Halo Energy plans to incorporate this technology into its small-scale wind platform offering sub-10kW turbines uniquely suited for on-site generation for telecommunications towers, offshore oil & gas rigs, commercial and industrial facilities, and mobile power plants.



As the world increasingly transitions to distributed energy resources that enhance reliability, lower the cost of electricity, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Halo Energy's compact, high-output shrouded wind turbines offer consumers a broadly economical alternative to diesel-generated or grid-connected electricity. Through its acquisition of Ogin's aerodynamically optimized turbine design which was developed over 10 years at a cost exceeding $150 million, Halo Energy is leveraging the significant advancements made by Ogin in shrouded turbine technology and hoping to accelerate the adoption of on-site wind generation as a distributed energy resource."Historically, small wind has struggled as an economically viable generation source because wind turbines become increasingly inefficient at smaller sizes," said Halo Energy co-founder and CEO, Vin Loccisano. "By applying the aerodynamic breakthroughs of Ogin's technology to our small turbine platform, we aim to change that narrative and create the distributed wind solution that the market desperately needs today."Halo Energy is currently incorporating the Ogin technology into its existing 5kW turbine design and expects to have an operating unit by year-end which it will use for performance validation. Unlike conventional open-bladed 5kW wind turbines that have rotor diameters greater than five meters, Halo Energy's 5kW turbine will have a 3.5-meter diameter allowing it to be sited where other turbines cannot. This includes installation on telecom towers, offshore oil & gas rigs, and mobile power stations that frequently rely on high-cost, carbon-heavy diesel generation.About Halo Energy: Founded in 2017 and based in Somerville, MA, Halo Energy seeks to broaden the adoption of small-scale wind turbines for on-site electrical generation through its compact, high-output shrouded turbine. Led by Vin Loccisano and Oliver Foley, the company was formed by a small team of former Ogin Inc. executives and employees who saw an opportunity to apply Ogin's advanced shrouded turbine technology to the small-wind segment, which has struggled as a viable energy category due partly to small turbines being significantly less efficient than larger ones. Through its 5kW turbine, which exceeds the electrical production of any comparably-sized turbine available, Halo Energy hopes to expand the applications for on-site wind generation and make it viable in places where it may not be today.